LAKELAND — Florida Healthy Start celebrated its 30th birthday on Oct. 27 with an intimate party with some very special guests. The event was hosted at Family Fundamentals-United Way of Central Florida.
The Hardee, Highlands and Polk County (HHP) Healthy Start Coalition commemorated 30 years of healthy moms and babies. Healthy Start was started to combat infant mortality and low birth weights and to promote healthy pregnancies. Healthy Start provides prenatal services and postpartum care for women, as well as care for their children through age 3. According to Healthy Start, the late Gov. Lawton Chiles, of Lakeland, and his wife Rhea championed the program, which the Florida Legislature created in 1991.
At the birthday party, State Rep. Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, was honored with a plaque for being a “tireless champion for Florida families,” Healthy Start Executive Charlene Edwards said in a press release. Burton is the chair on the Health and Human Services Committee and Appropriations Committee.
Those in attendance were able to hear from a Healthy Start mom, Emma Gay. Gay said she was pregnant and unexpectedly alone and needed support.
“From providing emotional support and counseling to helping with prenatal programs to make sure I delivered a thriving, healthy-weight baby, the Hardee/Highlands Polk Head Start team members were there for me every step,” Gay stated.
Edwards has been with Head Start for seven and a half years. Her favorite part of her job is reading the success stories from the care coordinators.
Healthy Start is for all women and the process starts with a screening to see what needs must be met. The 32 coalitions throughout the state provide services such as emotional support and counseling, home visits, prenatal education, and direct care. They screen moms for post-partum depression as well.
One direct care program that Edwards highlighted was Beds 4 Babies, made possible through funds from Florida Natural Growers Association. If a care coordinator sees an unsafe sleeping condition, the child gets a Pack ‘n Play with education on setting it up. Edwards said there have been 6,000 distributed in the tri-county area since 2006.
Since Healthy Start’s inception, 6.6 million babies were born in Florida. Healthy Start shows a 32% reduction in infant mortality in the past 30 years. Edwards said if the current death rate remained the same as it was in 1991, 638 more babies would have died last year. Edwards said that is the equivalent of about 30 kindergarten classes.
For more information on Hardee/Highlands Polk County Head Start, visit healthystarthhp.org.