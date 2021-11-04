SEBRING — It’s not easy for new parents, especially if they might not have family nearby or if one of them is out working hard while the other is caring for the child.
That’s where Healthy Start Coalition of Hardee, Highlands and Polk Counties Inc. comes in. With the help of American Rescue Plan Act funds, they may be able to do more in Highlands County.
Florida has seen 6.6 million babies born in the last 30 years, since the Healthy Start started operations. During that time, Healthy Start has measured a 32% reduction in infant mortality. Had that not happened, according to Executive Director Charlene Edwards, then 638 more babies would have died last year. She said it’s the equivalent of about 30 kindergarten classes.
This year, Healthy Start received $10,638.88 for the Maternal, Infant, Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program. Healthy Start uses those federal funds to support the Nurse Family Partnership program in Highlands County, which provides information, education — including early childhood reading — and advice for parents. It’s a free, voluntary program in Highlands County that pairs up first-time moms with nurse home visitors — a specially trained nurse who will visit them from 28 weeks of pregnancy until their baby turns 2 years old.
According to Connie Nalley, Nurse Family Partnership supervisor, the program used those funds for grocery gift cards for the enrolled families. They could then use the cards to purchase food, cleaning supplies, paper products or any other items for their baby, whatever the need at that time. Edwards said that helped 48 families. At any given time, the program has capacity for 50 families.
“Sometimes we go over [50] if we have families graduating,” Edwards said. “We don’t have that many home-visiting programs in Highlands County. To bring a federally-funded program for at-risk moms is a great thing,”
“At-risk,” she said, refers mostly to teenage and/or low-income parents.
Lotana Coleman of Avon Park said it’s been a lot of help because she, at 44, is a first time mom whose husband is off on the road doing construction – building playgrounds at fast-food restaurants.
“Every time I see them, I tell them ‘Thank you all a lot,’” Coleman said.
They’ve been able to give her guidance on caring for their 9-month-old daughter, Auhmyrcle, including places to get help paying the light bill or getting baby food — because money is still tight — and even getting diapers.
“They switched out diapers for me,” Coleman said, “because I got the wrong size.”
Also in Avon Park is Dominique, who prefers not to use her last name. Her husband, also in construction, works with concrete, and she cares for their 16-month-old son, Tyson.
“He’s been in the program his whole life,” Dominique said. “It’s been absolutely amazing.”
Both women had a nurse working with them during pregnancy, and who have, since birth, been on hand to give advice on child care. Coleman said there are a lot of things she needs to know and doesn’t know, but can learn and has learned from the nurses with the program.
Dominique said her nurse has been quick to answer questions over the phone if he has a rash and helps her keep up with his shots.
Supplies have also been a blessing, Dominique said, especially sanitization supplies that have been hard to find in the pandemic. Coleman said she appreciated that as well, especially since so much had to be done over the phone or the internet in the last year, going on two.
“It’s a lot overwhelming, but it’s a day by day thing,” Coleman said.
Even when she had gestational diabetes — elevated blood sugar levels during pregnancy — Healthy Start helped her change doctors to one in Orlando.
“Anybody who needs help with a baby or is pregnant, I always refer them to the Healthy Start Coalition,” Coleman said. “They go way beyond.”
Tyson also gets a new book each month from the Dolly Parton Library through Healthy Start, and can keep getting those books until he’s 5 years old. Far from staying indoors, however, he loves the outdoors, Dominique said, especially anything to do with water.
Dominique gets texts about twice a week from her nurse at Healthy Start, just to see how young Tyson is doing.
From Tyson, Dominique loves the love she gets back from him: “It’s the unconditional love that I get.”
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this story.