Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy has an approximate 18% requested increase in her 2023-24 budget.
She should. Next fiscal year is also an election year. She needs extra supplies and resources for any four-year presidential election.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 4:39 pm
Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy has an approximate 18% requested increase in her 2023-24 budget.
She should. Next fiscal year is also an election year. She needs extra supplies and resources for any four-year presidential election.
“We’re the only constitutional office that expands 300% [with poll workers],” Healy said.
This coming election, however, she also has to comply with new language on the vote-by-mail cards and envelopes, making the ones she has in storage obsolete.
Add to that the fact that there has been a huge upsurge in voting by mail already, postage has gone up, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be on the ballot and Republicans have encouraged party members to vote by mail.
Healy expects to send out significantly more than the 20,000 ballots and envelopes she sent four years ago, at 63 cents postage per ballot.
Statistics from her office after last year’s midterm elections showed that 22,775 local voters either mailed in or dropped off ballots or cast their choices in early voting.
That worked out to 33% of the county’s 69,023 active eligible voters, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
One point of good news, she told county commissioners, is that she’s the “smallest slice of the pie.” At $1.65 million, hers is the smallest budget among the constitutional officers.
Commissioner Don Elwell said he appreciated her partnership in trying to get the budget as low as possible. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said one thing he appreciated about Highlands County was the quick election returns, often within a half hour or hour of the close of the polls.
Elwell credited her team’s ability to “do magic” behind the scenes.
“I call it seamless excellence,” Elwell said.
Healy promised to take the compliment back to her staff.
“They are the ones who deserve the credit,” she said.
To anyone who wants to vote by mail, Healy recommends they request that ballot early. If they wait until a month before the primaries or the general election, they might not get it mailed back in time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.