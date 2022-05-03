The upcoming election may be the most vital elections in the history of the country. It will be important for Highlands County locally with two county commission and three school board seats to be determined. The remaining two years of the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections will be on the ballot as well as a number of statewide posts – including governor.
Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy will be the guest speaker Tuesday evening at the Highlands Tea Party. Healy was appointed to fill the seat left vacant with the death of Penny Ogg, former Highlands County Supervisor of Elections. Healy now will campaign for election to the seat and currently is unopposed.
In addition to her run for office, Healy is expected to field questions about election integrity, both here in Highlands County and across the state of Florida. Several Tea Party members are involved with efforts to look at the security of elections including those from Defend Florida, True The Vote and Judicial Watch among others.
A graduate of the University of Central Florida, Healy has served as the Highlands County Assistant Supervisor of Elections since 2003. Previously, Healy worked in the Highlands County Office of Management and Budget. She also was employed at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Wal-Mart). The doors open at 5 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.