Most voters stay on the rolls automatically by making sure to vote in each and every election.
Where they might get dropped from the rolls is when they haven’t updated any changes in their personal information, they haven’t been in contact with their local Supervisor of Elections Office in any way and haven’t had any voting activity for two or more general election cycles.
Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy assures voters that before any of that happens, they might merely be marked “inactive” and need to come in or call her office.
“That only means you have to update your information,” Healy said.
Anyone who voted by mail should receive a letter soon from her office asking them to contact the office to confirm their name, date of birth, address and either their driver’s license number or the last four numbers of their Social Security number, whichever is on file.
“The whole point of keeping the record updated is so we know where they are, that they are in the right precinct to vote, that we know that there won’t be any problems with their information and that they are still eligible to vote,” Healy said.
Letting that information lapse and letting their status change to inactive risks falling into the process of becoming ineligible, she said. Once the voter initiates any kind of activity — calling, mailing or visiting the Elections Office — then they keep themselves on the active rolls.
Being inactive does not mean a person can’t vote, Healy said. It just means that when they do go to vote, poll workers will want them to update their information at that time.
“We realize that life happens,” Healy said.
She said people can visit her main office at 580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201, in Sebring or call 863-402-6655. Anyone who has questions about this process, Healy encourages them to come to her office, which she said is “the trusted source for election information.”
One of the driving factors in this matter is Senate Bill 7050, recently passed by the Legislature and signed in May by Gov. Ron DeSantis. It has already spawned four lawsuits, which have named all of the state’s supervisors of elections, Healy said.
The American Civil Liberties Union has criticized the bill for allegedly making it harder for community-based organizations to register Floridians to vote, and would heavily affect Black and brown Floridians who reportedly rely on community-based groups to keep them updated on changes in voting rules.
The ACLU also states that the bill creates barriers for organizations that conduct voter registration drives by increasing fines, shortening deadlines on registration forms and restricting who can assist with registration drives.
In the meantime, Republican Party leaders have announced an initiative called “Bank The Vote,” a push by the GOP to get their members to “bank” their votes early in the next election cycle and maximize pre-election day voting.