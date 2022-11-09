SEBRING — Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy took a Freedom Flight recently.
On those flights, volunteers accompany older veterans on a one-day airline trip to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials and get a chance to see how the nation has honored them.
She found the Wall of Stars at the World War II Memorial especially moving. A wall decorated with 4,048 gold stars represents Americans who gave their lives in service during that war. Each star represents approximately 100 service members.
“Freedom isn’t free,” Healy said, adding that she has told everyone she can to “Go vote.”
At the start of Election Day, one-third of local voters had done so. Healy said she hoped to see at least more than half vote this time, giving a clear simple-majority to the election.
She said early voting had already gone smoothly and Election Day looked to do the same, if not without stress. When asked if all was “calm, cool and collected,” an Elections Office staff member said, “It’s Election Day. What do you think?”
To underscore that comment, Healy learned shortly after 8 a.m., while talking with the Highlands News-Sun, that Precinct 17, the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, was without power. However, poll workers and elections staff got a generator set up, and staff later reported that no one had missed their chance to vote.
“You can gain people’s trust,” said Healy, who has served in the Elections Office under her predecessors, Joe Campbell and the late Penny Ogg. “It is very hard to get it back.”
Healy said that’s why she and her workers and volunteers put in all the necessary internal security to ensure that every vote is valid, counted and preserved.
She even has a “security room,” from which staff can monitor incoming data and information from the various precincts at their main offices in Sebring.
This included, for early voting, the Secure Ballot Intake Stations (SBIS) at various spots around the county. As of Tuesday, all ballot stations had been closed and the ballots collected.
Voting Tuesday either took place at precincts or with voters dropping off ballots at the main office in the Government Center.
There are people who wait almost to the last minute to submit a ballot, Healy said Tuesday. Fortunately, early voting has helped alleviate that.
Highlands County has 69,023 active registered voters, of which 17,775 have registered as Democrat and 33,535 have registered as Republican, leaving 17,713 either non-affiliated, Independent or affiliated with another party.
Of the 69,023, the Elections Office states that 11,267 voters went in person to early voting at the Penny Ogg Operations Center on Kenilworth Boulevard. Another 11,755 turned in or mailed in ballots through the ballot stations or the main office downtown.
By 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9,751 had voted at precincts, bringing the overall percentage up to 47.5%, still shy of Healy’s 51% goal, but the day was still young.
Even after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, results would still be preliminary, Healy said, until they have double-checked the Election Day results and finished counting the ballots that arrive by mail.
“We do our small part here in Highlands County,” Healy said. “It’s not about politics in this office. It’s about getting the job done and getting the job done right.”
“I want to make sure that every voter knows that their vote counts,” she added.