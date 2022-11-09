Elections Office workers

From front to back, Betty Milam, Emily Sheffield and Janie Locklier field walk-in and phone-in requests for information on Tuesday, Election Day, at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office. Voters had until 7 p.m. to either vote in person at a precinct or get a signed ballot to the office by hand or by mail.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy took a Freedom Flight recently.

On those flights, volunteers accompany older veterans on a one-day airline trip to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials and get a chance to see how the nation has honored them.

Recommended for you