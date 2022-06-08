When a person discovers that they are having problems understanding or hearing we seek advice from our doctors and hearing health care professionals... that is of course AFTER we search the web or ‘google it’. Haha!! After all the appropriate steps are completed; and it is discovered that we are a candidate for a hearing instrument then comes the slew of information about which type of technology is available.
After a thorough hearing evaluation and consultation with a Board Certified Hearing Healthcare Professional we begin the discussion of which type of technology will provide the most benefit. How is this decided? Well, during the hearing evaluation which takes about an hour there are tasks that are performed that reveal how well we can be expected to understand speech. At our office we also determine thru testing how well you will understand in noise with hearing instruments. This is very important in determining the type of instrument that will provide the most improvement.
Hearing aids vary in style, size, how they fit, and even now a color choice. There are hearing aids that are called “invisible-in-the-canal” (IIC) and they really are invisible. They fit deep in the ear canal and have a little pull string to pull them out with. (Most people ask if it is an antenna because that is what it looks like). These are custom made from an impression and are very comfortable. Because of the placement near the eardrum it also helps to eliminate that “ blocked up feeling/bucket feeling”, which is occlusion, that so many people experience with other larger aids that fit in the ear. Not everyone will experience occlusion, it depends upon the type & degree of hearing loss; another bit of information that is used from the consultation to determine best style & technology for the patient. Another instrument that is indiscreet and almost invisible on most people is called a RIC (which means receiver-in-canal). This instrument has a small component that fits over and a wire attached to a receiver/speaker that fits in the ear canal. The connecting wire is tiny and blends in to the skin. These two styles are the most popular on the market. There are several styles in between.
So we try out the models and do a demo... now... Wireless or Bluetooth? Which one? Well, Most “WIRELESS” hearing aids utilize 900MHz frequency patten. “BLUETOOTH” uses 2.4 GHz technology. Which is better? That depends upon your lifestyle and your listening needs. That is why a hearing evaluation and consultation is so very important. Wireless technology is available in all models from the largest to the smallest. With wireless you can can get accessories that you can hook to your tv and it will send the sound from the tv into your hearing aids, or a separate microphone to help you hear at a noisy restaurant, at a distance/meetings or in the car. With the remote mic you can hear a whisper up to 35 feet away.
BLUETOOTH hearing aids WERE once only available in the RIC style (or the slightly larger Behind the ear). Times have finally changed. Starkey Hearing Technologies is the the first company and still the only company to provide small…Custom (in your ear canal) RECHARGEABLE BLUETOOTH hearing aids that connect directly to your smart phone. Are they water resistant and sweat resistant? Yes to 3 feet in the pool and for up to 30 minutes. Some phones allow you to adjust your hearing instruments and other smart phones such as those with Apple, Some Samsung Galaxy versions will allow the phone call to “stream” directly into your hearing aids. In fact Starkey Hearing Technologies hearing aids will connect and stream to the most smart phones of any hearing aid manufacturer. Currently, 54 phones will connect and stream to Starkey Hearing aids. Their closest competitor sits at 37.
Some people use their smart phones as a phone only and others are very tech savvy. Discussion with your hearing health care professional will help to determine the best product. At our office you can’t make a wrong choice... if we need to change styles or technology we offer a 90 day no charge exchange policy. The road to better hearing in YOUR environment is a PROCESS that you will take with your hearing health care professional. Make sure you pick someone that you feel comfortable with and they are knowledgeable about your needs. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.