Hearing set for West murder defense request

Virgil Lee West’s motion for a crime scene reenactment expert is set for Friday, Sept. 1, before Circuit Court Angela Cowden.
West’s lawyer, Daniel M. Hernandez, is asking to hire a crime scene expert who charges a rate higher than the Justice Administration Commission is willing to pay. The commission processes payments of attorney fees, court-approved costs, and associated expenses to private, court-appointed lawyers who represent indigent clients.
The public is paying for West’s defense, therefore, Hernandez is not expected to use his own money to hire an expert. If Cowden does not approve the higher rates, Hernandez will have to hire a less-expensive expert to provide the same expertise.
Other murder defendants, including capital defendant Joseph Ables, have asked the JAC pay for experts, though he hired a private attorney, Bjorn Brunvand. Private attorneys can also ask for JAC to pay experts when their client’s money dissipates.
West is accused of shooting Shawn Zeigler and Carrie Leaphart on July 15, 2015 – more than eight years ago.
West told investigators that Zeigler and Leaphart had been threatening him and other Lorida residents long before the day of the shooting. According to detectives, the fatal shooting occurred on White Oak Road on the east bank of Lake Istokpoga. The confrontation began when West, who was driving his pickup truck down that road, gave Leaphart – a passenger in a golf cart driven by Zeigler – the middle finger. West told police that she gave him “the finger” in return.
West has always maintained that he shot Zeigler in self-defense because he thought Zeigler was reaching behind his back for his gun. West believes a crime scene reenactor and/or ballistics expert named Glenn M. Bukata can prove West fired defensively — as someone who believed he was about to be shot.
West is the longest-held murder defendant in Highlands County. His trial on first-degree murder and other charges is set for Nov. 27.