Hearing set for West murder defense request

Virgil Lee West hopes a crime scene expert can help his defense.

 COURTESY/SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Virgil Lee West’s motion for a crime scene reenactment expert is set for Friday, Sept. 1, before Circuit Court Angela Cowden.

West’s lawyer, Daniel M. Hernandez, is asking to hire a crime scene expert who charges a rate higher than the Justice Administration Commission is willing to pay. The commission processes payments of attorney fees, court-approved costs, and associated expenses to private, court-appointed lawyers who represent indigent clients.

