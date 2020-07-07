The one certainty in these uncertain times before health care collided with bureaucracy and services proceeded to get divided into ‘essential’ and ‘non-essential’ categories is that hearing, just like every other system of health, is one of the most essential elements of life we have.
The greater health of the public, of course, eclipses all, here, which is why we’re all where we are today — slowly reopening our branches of health care as safely and as efficiently as possible.
Though the light at the end of the tunnel has always been present, which in our arena means providing people with the tools and strategies they need to stay on their unique path to better hearing, and the essential communication and connection to life that path can deliver.
This is especially true as our dear Highlands community begins to recover from the effects of this uncategorical crisis. All of us at Central Florida Hearing Services are doing everything within our means to help you and your family hear better.
One of the most crucial solutions for us has been telehealth and remote programming. The benefits are vast, allowing our team to continue providing the same expert hearing care, all while you’re in the comfort and safety of your home.
How does telehealth work?
Although we would prefer to meet with you in person, many visits do not need to occur face-to-face in order for an evaluation, diagnosis or treatment recommendation to be made.
Alternative resources such as video visits allow you to see an audiologist using a private video chat portal. A burgeoning best-practice resource, video chats allow patients to show issues they might be having via their phone or computer’s camera. These telemedicine appointments are ideal for follow-up visits.
If you or your audiologist feel you need an evaluation in person, that can be scheduled when you feel comfortable coming into the practice.
What is remote programming?
Some of today’s new hearing devices allow for remote programming adjustments. Depending on the model of your hearing aid, adjustments to sensitivity, range and other settings may be carried out by your audiologist during a telemedicine visit. To find out if your device supports this feature, give us a call.
Beyond telehealth, Central Florida Hearing Services is now operating at the safest level possible to continue to eliminate the spread of COVID-19. Currently, that means following strict CDC sanitation guidelines and sterilizing protocols, limiting the number of patients in the office and staggering appointments and screening both patients and staff for virus symptoms.
All things considered, with these new protocols in place, there is one more certainty to remind our community of — we will indeed get through this together, as the national sentiment has assured. To better hearing, the forever essential need.
If you have difficulty hearing or are considering hearing aids, please call Dr. Andrea Livingston at 863-386-9111 today to schedule an appointment.