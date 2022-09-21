Life is full of little nooks and crannies where we discover all types of interesting information. I thought today I would throw out some Hearing Tidbits ... just for some fun reading.

Hearing Tidbit 1: When we scream, special brain cells get activated and protect our auditory system from the sound of our own voice. The cells actually dampen the auditory neurons to detect incoming sounds. Thus, our own screams will not damage our own hearing. (LiveScience/source).

