Hearings scheduled for Tuesday on impact fees and a proposed increase in the tourist tax have had to wait.
Because of advertising requirements, county officials have reset those hearings for a special Board of County Commissioners meeting at 2:30 p.m. next Friday, June 30.
What is at issue with the tourist tax is whether or not the county wants to collect another penny, making for a 5% total fee on accommodations of less than six months, which would include short-term rentals and overnight stays.
The proposed increase would actually be called the “sixth cent” or “sixth penny.” The legally defined “fifth penny,” while available for promotion and advertising, also can fund convention centers, visitor bureaus, publicly-operated zoos, beach park or channel facilities, improvements to estuaries or lagoons, and/or erosion control.
Highlands County doesn’t have such facilities, and can’t spend money on them. However, Tourist Development Council staff said the county can “skip over” the fifth penny and go right to the sixth.
That would max out the amount that the county can collect. However, it’s expected to bring in useful revenue for the county, as the county’s ability to promote the area to travelers has increased exponentially since the increase a few years ago from two cents to four.
The tax is paid by non-permanent residents and doesn’t add to the consumer burden on permanent residents as do sales and fuel taxes used to pay for infrastructure.
Impact fees also pay for infrastructure, but only that needed to accommodate new growth. At least one board member, Commissioner Scott Kirouac, has stated that the county didn’t see the growth expected after the original impact fee study was completed almost 18 years ago.
Likewise, he has said, he doesn’t want to look into funding a study to reimpose the fees — on moratorium since 2009 — unless at least three commissioners want to reinstate the fees after a study is done.
If that’s not the case, he said, he’d rather save money on the study.
Director of Critical Infrastructure Clinton Howerton Jr. has warned that the economic situation is primed for development, fees or not.
Citrus growers hold the largest blocks of relatively clear, buildable land and have struggled for a while to make a profit in the face of citrus diseases and recent years of storm damage.
A “primed powder keg,” as Howerton describes it, groves could start converting to development quickly, he said, forcing the need for new roads, water/sewer lines, stormwater drainage, telecommunications and other infrastructure.
The county’s Future Growth Fund Committee recommended earlier this year to do a new study, to update the old fees to reflect current needs and costs, as well as make a list of alternative funding options.
County commissioners voted 4-1 in March, Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting, that they would like to hear a proposal about doing another study. As of yet, however, they have not approved staff or a consultant to actually conduct a study, and would want to hear from a study first before they consider reinstating any fees.