Hearings should be fair procedure
Regarding the “trial” involving the insurrection of Jan. 6, a couple of things trouble me.
Let me start by saying I voted for Joe Biden this time around, and respect him nearly as much as I despise his predecessor. I was anxious to listen to the four Capitol police officers who truly put their lives on the line to defend our Capital.
I wanted to hear them say, in their own words, what they experienced that horrible day. But what am I given? Prepared statements that they had to read. I wonder who wrote them and how much of their bias went into them. I would rather they had spoken, unscripted, from their hearts. And while I love Liz Cheney and her cohort at this “trial,” to be fair they are both RINOs. What kind of a “trial” can you have when everyone is on the prosecution team?
Jan. 6 definitely needs to be addressed and those responsible held accountable but let’s make it a fair procedure.
Howard Edick
Sebring