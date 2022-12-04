SNS-aston120422a.jpg

The two Heart of Racing Aston Martins run at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

 HEART OF RACING PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ian James has been around motorsports enough to know there are peaks and valleys to every season. It’s how you respond to those inevitable low points that determines your fate.

It’s why the team principal and sometimes driver for the Heart of Racing Team remained confident that his two Aston Martin Vantage GT3s would recover from a slow start to the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. James’ faith was rewarded in October when the No. 27 car and driver Roman De Angelis wrapped up the GT Daytona (GTD) championship, while Alex Riberas, Ross Gunn and the No. 23 took fourth place in the debut season for the GTD PRO class.

