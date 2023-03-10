The Rolex 24 At Daytona was a double-edged sword for the Heart of Racing Team. The GTE Pro team was looking good until a suspension issue needed nearly 30 minutes to be fixed, which eliminated any chance of a podium finish. But the team did get back out and finish seventh, earning some championship points when things looked pretty bleak.

“On one side we were highly disappointed because it’s not the result we were going after,” said Alex Riberas, one of the drivers of the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. “On the other side, the team was performing at a super high level. We were in a very good position to fight for the victory.”

