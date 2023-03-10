The Rolex 24 At Daytona was a double-edged sword for the Heart of Racing Team. The GTE Pro team was looking good until a suspension issue needed nearly 30 minutes to be fixed, which eliminated any chance of a podium finish. But the team did get back out and finish seventh, earning some championship points when things looked pretty bleak.
“On one side we were highly disappointed because it’s not the result we were going after,” said Alex Riberas, one of the drivers of the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. “On the other side, the team was performing at a super high level. We were in a very good position to fight for the victory.”
The No. 27 GTD entry ran a clean race and took the class win by 5.363 seconds over the Magnus Racing entry.
“On the No. 27 car, we saw that without any mechanical issues the team is ready to win races and compete against anybody and that creates a lot of confidence in the team,” Riberas said. “I’m hoping we can carry that momentum and continue to battle for top running positions the rest of the season.”
Riberas said it’s great to be racing in the GTD Pro class and the competition is as tough as advertised.
“You have cars out there that are professional only and some extremely good teams and extremely good operations,” he said. “You have a lot of factory support behind the Lexus, the Corvette, when the Ferrari shows up, the Ferrari as well. And the Porsches are so fast. It’s the kind of class where if you want to be fighting for wins you have to be good at every single phase of the performance.”
Sebring is one of Riberas’ favorite tracks and he always look forward to the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.
“Sebring has a very special place in my heart,” Riberas said. “That’s where I realized for the first time racing in America was very, very special and that’s where I wanted to be in 2014 and then in 2015 we won it. I’m definitely excited to go back there again and hopefully we have a clean, successful race.”
Riberas said the legendary Sebring fans add to the overall event and he was looking forward to seeing another full house of some of the most passionate fans in motorsports.
“There’s nothing quite like Sebring,” he said. “The crowd brings in a unique atmosphere and that makes the race that much more special.”
The Heart of Racing Team is coming to Sebring with some positive momentum and Riberas said he’s grateful to be there for the ride.
“The Heart of Racing has been supporting me for so long,” he said. “I’m pretty sure Daytona is not the last success we’re going to see from this team and I cannot thank them enough for counting on me and trusting me enough to be a part of it.”