SNS-hhcrisp112322a.jpg

Jennifer Welper, a wellness executive chef with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, speaks to students at Johnson & Wales University.

 JOHNSON & WALES UNIVERSITY

Cranberries have become a Thanksgiving dinner staple. How about making a heart-smart cranberry apple crisp this year?

Jen Welper, a wellness executive chef with the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, demonstrates how to make a delicious dessert for your Thanksgiving table that is full of fiber, low in fat but rich in flavor. Mayo Clinic News Network photojournalist Kevin Sullivan joined Jen in the kitchen to find out how a few ingredients and 40 minutes can taste so good and be so good for you.

