ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26. Featured are three top Bluegrass bands, Flat Land, Heartland Jam Band and If & When on Saturday, June 26. This event will be held at Craig’s RV Resort, a highly regarded RV camping facility located seven miles north of Arcadia, Florida on U.S. Hwy 17, the site of the monthly event. Lots of bluegrass jamming and parking lot picking is expected throughout the weekend.
Saturday features a Beginning Bluegrass jam with a moderator to help beginners. You are welcome to bring your stringed instrument and join in. Admission for The Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion.
Campsites are available at Craig’s RV with electric and water hookups at $25 per night. Dry camping is $10 per night. Many campers camp both Friday and Saturday night. On-site facilities include Saturday lunch concession with Karen’s Kitchen. Tent campers are welcome. There are restrooms with hot showers. Camping is close to the concert area.
The schedule is Friday, June 25, jams starting at noon. Saturday, June 26, “Beginning Bluegrass Jam at 10 a.m. with Flat Land at 1 p.m., then Heartland Jam Band followed by If & When. Craig’s RV Resort is located at 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., Arcadia — from State Road 70 in Arcadia, take U.S. 17 North 7.1 miles; turn left on Cubitis Ave. Turn right immediately into the entrance to Craig’s RV Resort and follow the signs to the outdoor pavilion.
For more information: 941-467-2051, www.heartlandbluegrass.org. heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit the Heartland Bluegrass Music Association on Facebook.