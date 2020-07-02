SEBRING — Heartland Christian School/Academy seeks a stay in the legal proceedings in the civil case it faces until the criminal trial of one of its former teachers is completed.
In the motion this month to continue or stay the proceedings, it is noted that the lawsuit by a former student claims negligent hiring, retention and supervision alleging that former physical education teacher Jack Howard III sexually harassed and assaulted a former student.
On May 3, 2019, Howard was criminally charged with sexual battery and lewd molestation regarding the alleged sexual assault of the plaintiff, a former Heartland Christian student, according to the defendant’s motion.
The State Attorney also added the charging enhancement of sexual battery while in a position of custodial authority based on Howard’s position as a teacher at Heartland Christian.
Howard entered a plea of “not guilty” to these charges.
In a May 6 deposition, Howard asserted his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, according to the motion to stay the proceedings.
Herman Law, of Boca Raton, representing the former student, responded in opposition to the defendant’s motion to stay the proceedings asserting that a stay of a civil action pending disposition of a criminal proceeding is only appropriate in special circumstances that are not present here.
“The criminal process could take years to play out,” Herman Law stated. “Even when it concludes, Howard will still likely invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege regarding any questions concerning the underlying issues in this case. Thus, a stay will only result in unnecessary delay in plaintiff obtaining justice and having her day in court.”
Also, the plaintiff has offered a proposal recently for a settlement in the case.
A mediation session in April in the civil lawsuit against Heartland Christian Academy yielded no settlement. A jury trial before judge David Ward is schedule for Sept. 14, 2020.
Heartland Christian School is being represented by attorney Peter A. Cooke of Hall Booth Smith, P.C., Palm Beach Gardens.
In two criminal lawsuits, Howard is charged with battery, sexual battery custodial authority and six counts of lewd molestation. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the Heartland Christian School campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving four female victims between the ages of 12-16.