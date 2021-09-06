SEBRING — Heartland Core Wellness just got a little easier to reach, especially for those driving in from outside downtown Sebring.
Formerly in a little house on Pomegranate Avenue, the local organization will now address health and wellness needs in the community from offices in the Haynes Center, best known as the offices above Dee’s Place downtown.
Aisha Alayande, executive director, said they moved into their offices on Sept. 1 — Suites 1, 2 and 3 to the right of the stairs, for those walking up. It’s more economical than their previous location, with infrastructure like water, utilities and internet already included in the rent, she said.
Also, the Haynes Business Center puts the organization in the middle of downtown revitalization efforts by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency. Although the old location was also in the CRA district, the new location puts Heartland Core Wellness at a more visible location, Alayande said.
“It’s a great way to coordinate efforts in private and public partnerships,” she said.
Heathly Start will be in Suite 1, still run by Lindsey Kelly, the Healthy Start Care Coordinator. Suite 3, as soon as it’s fully set up, will house Alayande and Data Manager/Administrative Assistant Monica O’Neill.
Alayande expects to stay as busy as she was before in the old office, with the added advantage of setting up office hours by appointment. The organization will continue to work with community partners. Efforts have to be strategic, Alayande said, because partners have grown in ways that compliment the needs of the community, and need to be coordinated to avoid duplication of services.
Heartland Core Wellness focuses on educating people on addiction prevention and reducing youth substance abuse. One service they provide, under the Drug Free Highlands Task Force, is Deterra bags, designed to dispose of prescription drugs by combining the pills and warm water in the bag, dissolving the drugs.
Alayande also hopes to use the new location, and its associated meeting space, to kick off “Let’s Talk Month” in October for conversations about sexuality and to reach out and create new partnerships and policy changes to combat drug abuse.
People can get in touch with Heartland Core Wellness at www.heartlandcorewellness.org, or by visiting in person at 134 N. Ridgewood Dr., Suites 1-3.