AVON PARK — The Heartland Dog Club will be celebrating its new K-9 castle with an open house and is inviting the public. The open house will be held at the new facility from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Saturday at 2692 State Road 17 S. (the old Jaycees building).
The trainers at the dog club are finally in a permanent building being leased from the county. During the open house reception, trainers will be showing off some of the skills taught during the club’s training classes.
Vice President and Training Director Ann Yeager was thrilled to have a (dog) house the club could use exclusively.
“I joined the club in 2003 and we have been in five different locations since then,” she said. “None of them were suited to our exact needs.”
The new location will offer more flexibility in hours. Previously, the training classes were limited to the times a facility could accommodate them. The club is now able to expand the training classes to include a morning class for retirees who may not want to drive late in the day and also evening classes for those folks who work. In February, there should be about four to five classes, Yeager said.
Having a dedicated building will also allow the classes to put down mats on the floors for safety during exercises, such as recall. Yeager said paws can slip on smooth floors.
Trainers Yeager, Macey Linsinbigler, Jackie Sheridan and Kathy Rose teach dog owners how to teach their dogs. A variety of classes are offered, including Star Puppy, basic obedience and manners. A certificate is given to the basic obedience graduates. Other classes are conformation for competitions and Canine Good Citizen.
Three instructors are authorized by the AKC to be Canine Good Citizen test evaluators. Classes are $75 for six weeks of instruction. Some of the skills that dogs can learn are sit, lay down, stay, come, tricks and more. The classes have different levels.
“We are an AKC club that offers classes to the community to promote responsible pet ownership,” Yeager said.
The American Kennel Club (AKC) All Breed and Obedience Club welcomes all dogs, both purebred and mixed breeds.