AVON PARK — The Heartland Dog Club will be celebrating its new K-9 castle with an open house and is inviting the public. The open house will be held at the new facility from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Saturday at 2692 State Road 17 S. (the old Jaycees building).

The trainers at the dog club are finally in a permanent building being leased from the county. During the open house reception, trainers will be showing off some of the skills taught during the club’s training classes.

