SEBRING — There is no better way to usher in the season than attending the annual Highlands News-Sun Heartland Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lakeshore Mall. Free entertainment is scheduled all day for the entire family.
“Our newspaper enjoys this event as it kicks off the holiday season, which is always a special time in Highlands County,” said Tim Smolarick, vice president and group publisher of D-R Media and publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun.
Youngsters will have a blast at the Kid’s Zone, sponsored by Nucor, with games of all sorts. Costumes are encouraged and children can enter the Costume Contest from 1-4 p.m., sponsored by the Highlands News-Sun. Infants to 3-year-olds will compete at 1 p.m.; kids from 4-7 years old will compete at 2 p.m. and 8 years of age and up will compete at 3 p.m. An overall winner in each age division will receive a prize.
Feeling’ lucky? Try your hand at Bingo, sponsored by Wendy Jager Four Star Homes, Inc.
Enter the Haunted House ... if you dare. The spooky dwelling is again sponsored by Bowman Steel, LLC, this year. Donations for the Haunted House will go directly to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Highlands County.
Get the perfect pumpkin at the Pumpkin Patch, sponsored by Jessica Hartline’s Allstate Insurance. Take some beautiful fall photos for great memories. All donations from the Pumpkin Patch will be given directly to the Children’s Museum of the Highlands.
“As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, I must reiterate the importance of personal safety when visiting the Fall Festival. Masks and social distancing seem to work more than not,” Smolarick said.
A full day of entertainment from local talent awaits guests. This year, Southern Homes is sponsoring Center Stage inside the mall, where the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will take the stage at 10:15 a.m. with a K-9 demonstration. At 11:25 a.m., Rachell Quintana Placeres will perform Latin music followed by more musical entertainment from Ashdon Dennison. The Highlands News-Sun’s own Erica White will take the stage at 1:15 p.m.
The Pie Eating Contest is by far the messiest portion of the day on Center Stage at 2:15 p.m. This year’s contest is sponsored by Huston Automotive Group with pies provided by the Village Inn.
After Center Stage gets a good cleaning, Moriah Ruth takes it over at 3:25 p.m.
There is an outdoors concert stage for additional entertainment. Raisin’ Cain will be rocking outdoors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moriah Ruth will make an encore appearance on the outdoor stage from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and the popular band Hard Candy will wrap up the concerts from 6-9 p.m.
Fall wouldn’t be the same without a hay ride, sponsored by Glade & Grove Supply Co., which will go on through the biggest part of the day.
“We look forward to seeing all of you at our event tomorrow and anticipate great performances from all of the entertainment scheduled and we look forward to Hard Candy closing the Fall Festival from 6-9 p.m. It’s going to be a cool Florida night closing out with a hot band. Come out and see the show,” Smolarick said.