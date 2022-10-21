SEBRING — There is no better way to usher in the season than attending the fourth annual Highlands News-Sun Heartland Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeshore Mall. Free entertainment is scheduled all day for the entire family.
The festival is sponsored by Bowman Steel, LLC.
“We are looking forward to everyone having a really great time. We have new vendors and will be introducing some new activities. Thank you to everyone who has partnered with us to make this event possible,” said Erica White, Highlands News-Sun event coordinator.
Youngsters will have a blast at the Kid’s Zone, sponsored by Nucor Steel Florida, with games of all sorts. Costumes are encouraged and children can enter the Costume Contest, which children up to 5 years old being set to take the stage at noon, and children 6-12 years old to compete at 12:30 p.m. An overall winner in each age division will receive a prize. Kid’s Zone will be down near the old JCPenney location.
Feeling’ lucky? Try your hand at Bingo, sponsored by Central Florida Hearing, at the former Bath & Body Works location.
Enter the Haunted House – if you dare. The spooky dwelling is sponsored by Bowman Steel, LLC, again this year.
Get the perfect pumpkin at the Indoor Pumpkin Patch sponsored by Jessica Hartline’s Allstate Insurance. Be sure to take some beautiful fall photos for great memories.
A full day of entertainment from local talent also awaits guests at Center Stage, sponsored by Alan Jay Automotive Network. Game Plan 56 will play on Center Stage inside the mall at 10 a.m., followed by Ashdon Dennison at 11 a.m.
After the costume contest, Larry McCandless will perform at 1:15 p.m.
The crowd-favorite Pie Eating Contest is by far the messiest portion of the day on Center Stage at 2:15 p.m. and is sponsored by Houston Automotive Group with pies supplied by the Village Inn.
After Center Stage gets a good cleaning, Sharon Cornine takes it over at 3:15 p.m., followed by Erica White at 4:15 p.m.
Outside the entrance to Food Court will be even more yummies for the tummies from some of the area’s popular food trucks: Smokin’ Bear will have barbecue, Food Dude will offer American cuisine, The Chop House offers up wings and sandwiches, DonutNV will have doughnuts, and Heartland Water will have ice cream.
The event will be streamed on the Highlands News-Sun’s Facebook page, thanks to the sponsorship of Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center.