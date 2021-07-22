SEBRING — Food insecurity is a very real thing in Highlands County, just ask the staff and volunteers at the Heartland Food Bank and they will tell you. They will also tell you their mission is to “Let no one go hungry.”
Heartland Food Bank is a 501 ©(3) that receives food from local grocery stores, from Feeding Tampa Bay and from food drives. Heartland Food Bank supplies local food pantries that distribute the food to the financially disadvantaged in Highlands County.
“We are here to serve as a center for combating food insecurities in Highlands County,” Executive Director Bob McNeilley said.
In order to do that, there has to be volunteers in the warehouse. McNeilley said there are currently about six employees, but they really need about 10 people daily.
Potential volunteers should be at least 16 years old with reliable transportation. They should also be able to lift 20-25 pounds but McNeilley said there is always help. Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes for safety. The hours would be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Students are encouraged to volunteer and will get credit for their service hours for school. Volunteers will get proper training on stocking shelves, rotating stock and more.
When McNeilley took over the position, he changed the warehouse for the customers’ convenience. Volunteers will learn the changes that were made.
“I was building on what they did in the past,” McNeilly said. “But we are set up more like a grocery store with a produce and bakery section and organized to make the shopping more enjoyable. The customer will have a more consistent experience.”
Volunteer Wendy Roth has been with the food bank for at least 15 years. She loves what she does and would encourage anyone to volunteer. She even has a non-food section of the warehouse named after her called “Wendy’s World.”
“I can make a difference in the community,” Roth said. “I meet the people and they tell us the needs in the community and we know where it (food) is going.”
Roth said volunteering at the food bank was better than golfing in her retirement. Although, she admitted to being a terrible golfer and might have a different opinion if she was a good player.
“I am doing something I am good at. I know when I go home at night, I have accomplished something.”
Roth is a senior citizen and said people should not let age stop them from the rewarding experience of volunteering at Heartland Food Bank. Anyone interested in volunteering should call Office Manager Sharon Antonsen at 863-385-7885.