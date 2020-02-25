WAUCHULA — On Monday, Feb. 17, bowlers rolled up to the Bowl of Fun Lanes in Wauchula to compete in the Heartland Senior Games doubles and mixed doubles bowling tournaments. Many are regulars at Bowl of Fun Lanes and others have had only a passing acquaintance with the local establishment run by Jean and Larry Barwick.
Jaclyn Ward and Gerald Julio, residents at the Knoll in Avon Park for the past four years, are new to the Heartland Senior Games. They started their Florida winters at the KOA in Okeechobee and discovered Highlands County when heading north. Not wanting the hassle of traffic congestion on the coast, they realized that from the Heartland they could get everywhere easily. They spent five years at each of Adelaide Shores and Reflections on Silver Lake before finally settling at the Knoll.
Jaclyn spent 37 years working in IT and has volunteered to assist South Florida State College with 2021 online registrations to make it easier for the less computer savvy among seniors who want to compete but were frustrated with the registration process instituted this year.
Gerald was regional sales manager for a large Ohio corporation. He enjoys golfing and now that he knows it is not a requirement to have a recorded handicap to play in the Senior Games golf tourney, plans to be at Sebring G.C. on Feb. 6, 2021 challenging for a medal.
Lynn and Earl Bosley live in Sebring Country Estates and have been participating in the Heartland Senior Games for 15 years. This year they have shuffled and cycled as well as competing together in bowling. They enjoy taking part in any of the athletic events and were seen at the track and field meet at Avon Park H.S. on Saturday and in the pool at the YMCA on Monday.
Earl was heavily involved in lawnmower racing but after three serious accidents, the last one requiring that he be airlifted by helicopter from an event in Alabama, Lynn convinced him it was time to end his mowing career. He is very proud of the Mowerplex facility in Avon Park. It opened in 1992 as the very first all-purpose mower track in the country. It was built on an old dump on land which was leased for the first 10 years for one dollar per year. It is now leased on a year-to-year basis and on March 13 and 14 will play host to the seventh annual Snowbird Nationals or lawn mower racing’s “Daytona 500.”
Juanita Weber has been bowling since she was a teenager living in Sarasota. Now she can be found at Bowl of Fun Lanes three times a week playing in two mixed leagues and a ladies league.
Ron Hogue started his bowling career in St. Petersburg 38 years ago. Ron lost his hearing when he contracted German measels at 6 months of age. He is fluent in sign language which he started learning as a 10-year old. He attended schools for the deaf in western Pennsylvania and in St. Augustine. Much of his communication has been done exchanging handwritten notes but he is now able to use his cell phone with its voice-to-text capability where the other person simply speaks into the phone, he reads the message and types a reply right on the screen.
Weber and Hogue are a perfect example of one of the many benefits of signing up for the Heartland Senior Games where one can meet new people with varied backgrounds and skills but a passion for the same activities. They have been bowling together for five years since meeting at the Heartland Bowl.
First up was the doubles competition in which each pair had to compete in the age division of the younger player.
Annette Carrey from Cross Creek in Arcadia and Cheryl Smethurst of Avon Park bowled a three game total of 937 to take gold in the 55 to 59 women’s division.
Jenny Kravos and Mary Ellen Schwehr from Camp Florida in Lake Placid paired up for a 701 total to head home with gold in the 75 to 79 bracket.
Cross Creek’s Andre Larivee and Terry Johnson put up the highest total of the day with a tally of 1,153 to take gold in the 60 to 64 age group followed by Ron Hogue of Sebring, who paired with Larry Pelton from Wauchula, to take silver with the second highest score of the day, 1,056.
In the 65 to 69 category Phil Johnson and John Myrto of Tanglewood in Sebring came out on top with 944. In second place was the Whisper Lakes, Sebring, duo of Tim Hudy and Al Sitterding who rolled a 771.
Sebring’s Mitch Brown from Buttonwood Bay and Gene Josey of Sun ‘N Lake captured gold in the 70 to 74 grouping with a score of 981,
Al Seyfferth and David Tait came up from Craig’s RV in Arcadia to score big with a great score of 1,038 to knock off the perennial champs, Ron Crandall of Whisper Lake and brother Virgil Crandall from Sebring Hills, who amassed a total of 936 in the 75 to 79 bracket.
Following the mixed doubles, medals were awarded and some bowlers returned home while others stayed and regrouped to play mixed doubles.
Terry Johnson got together with Annette Carrey and the duo took gold with a total of 944. The silver medal went to the team of Cheryl Smethurst, who partnered with Bernie Smith from Cross Creek, for a final score of 853.
In the 60 to 64 category, gold went to Ron Hogue and Juanita Weber who combined for a total of 1,020, the highest mixed doubles score of the day. Taking home silver was the Avon Park couple, Mike Terry and Merced Ammay, who finished with 887. The bronze medal was awarded to Kathy Hunter from Grant’s RV in Arcadia, who was paired with David Tait for a total of 805. Coming in fourth was a Tanglewood couple, Nancy Colwill and Doug Quan, who rolled 758.
A score of 959 earned first place for Brenda Shevchik and Al Seyfferth in the 70 to 74 group. Second went to Jackie Ward and Gerald Julio of the Knoll in Avon Park who combined for 841. Sebring Country Estates duo, Lynn and Earl Bosley, came third with a total of 673.
Mary Ellen Schwehr partnered with Gene Josey to win the 80 to 84 gold medal with an excellent combined tally of 894.
After medal presentations by Jean Barwick and photos, 16 of the group stayed to have a delicious lunch in the Bowl of Fun Lanes’ “Half Time Sports Pub” where players got to know one another much better after sharing some most interesting stories.
Most promised to be back with new players in tow when the 2021 Heartland Senior Games bowling tournament returns to Bowl of Fun Lanes on Feb. 8 and 15, 2021.