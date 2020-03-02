SEBRING — For the fifth year, Pat Reich welcomed Heartland Senior Games bridge players to Tanglewood. Upon arrival, players received their Heartland Games shirts from Tammy Snow of South Florida State College and enjoyed coffee prepared by Jim Mackey and donuts provided by Hometown America.
Reich, originally from Philadelphia, has been a full-time resident at Tanglewood for 17 years. She was taught the game of bridge at lunch hour when she started working as an 18 year old. She loves the thinking involved and the socializing, where she has an opportunity to learn about everyone’s background. Reich has nothing but praise for all who have participated in the Heartland Senior Games bridge tournaments through the years, saying that everyone has been congenial and she’s never had to deal with a problem.
Next year, the torch is being passed to Marg Strong, of Sun ‘n Lake. Strong has participated in several events in the Games each year and has agreed to host the bridge tournament at the Community Center in Sun ‘n Lake on February 26, 2021. She and her husband bought a place at Sun ‘nn Lake 37 years ago, coming when they could until each had retired 15 years ago, when they started the spending the full winter in Sebring.
Strong learned to play bridge as a nursing student in Ontario. Each student had to take a three-month psychiatric course. Before the course, they were required to take bridge lessons. At first, she balked at being told what to do in her spare time but is delighted that she learned what she calls the absolute best card game ever. Back home, Strong is part of a group of bridge players that has been going strong for 50 years. For her, the game is both challenging and social. Strong hopes that more players from Sun ‘n Lake and elsewhere in the Heartland will sign up to play party bridge in 2021.
The oldest player in the tournament was Lois Flynn, a full-time resident of Buttonwood Bay for 28 years. Flynn, who turns 94 in June, saw an ad for Buttonwood when visiting friends in Fort Myers, came to Sebring and liked what she saw. She didn’t learn how to play bridge until she was in her 40’s and didn’t play much until settled into Buttonwood where she plays three times a week. Bridge keeps her brain moving while nine holes of golf each week keeps her body going.
Flynn arrived at the bridge tournament with her friend, Sondra Kale, also from Buttonwood Bay. Kale, from Illinois, also saw an ad for Buttonwood in the Fort Myers paper. She has been in the park for 26 years and says she loves everything about living there. In addition to bridge, she plays bingo, other card games and loves to socialize.
Susan Roberts from Francis I is a retired educator, having taught middle school math for eight years and serving as a principal for 22 years in Virginia. She believes that her math background has been a big asset in her success with bridge. She has spent 20 years at Francis I but took up bridge just 10 years ago. Encouraged by some excellent players who took her under their wing, Roberts now plays at Franicis II, Woodhaven and the Sebring Recreation Club. Back in Virginia, she grew up playing rook, setback and canasta but hadn’t played bridge, euchre or pinochle before living in Florida.
Elaine Burbidge and Barb Schankula of Crystal Lake Club in Avon Park met one another many years ago while curling in a town just north of Toronto. In 2008, Burbidge was visiting friends in Lake Placid. While taking a drive on a dreary day, she discovered Crystal Lake Club and said “This is it!” Schankula came to Burbidge’s for lunch one day and hasn’t left, renting for two years before buying. Burbidge golfs at Crystal Lake, plays bridge, is involved in aquatics, bicycles and parties. Schankula, also a partier, is involved with aquatics and shuffleboard as well as bridge.
Only two gentlemen participated in bridge. George Vermette and Mike Sharkey are both Tanglewooders. Sharkey played in the Heartland Senior Games pickleball tournament. Vermette, competed in the 80 to 85 year old group in pickleball, euchre, tennis, cycling and bridge. Both Sharkey and Vermette went home with gold medals.
In the 65 to 69 women’s division the medalists were both born and raised in Avon Park. Claire Langway took gold and Susie Buelow silver.
Play in the 70 to 74 age group saw Bernie Desjardins of Tanglewood come first followed by Susan Roberts of Francis I with Judy Mackowiak of Tanglewood placing third.
The 75 to 70 bracket was swept by Canadian snowbirds with Crystal Lake’s Barb Schankula placing first, Geraldine Fabb of The Bluffs of Sebring second and another Crystal Laker, Elaine Brurbidge, third.
The largest group of players contested the women’s 80 to 84 grouping. The gold medal winner was Mary Ann Wright from Sun ‘Nn Lake. Sebring’s Shirley Breckenridge captured silver with Sondra Kale of Buttonwood Bay taking bronze.
Kareen Bogart from Sun ‘N Lake was the leader in the 85 to 89 category with Shirley Whidden of Sebring coming second.
All alone in the 90 plus category was gold medalist, Lois Flynn from Buttonwood Bay.
That wraps up the 2020 Heartland Senior Games. Watch for news about the 2021 schedule of events which should be published very soon.
South Florida State College thanks all of the participants, volunteers and sponsors for making the Heartland Senior Games a success.