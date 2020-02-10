SEBRING — The Heartland Senior Games are organized by South Florida State College and sponsored by Drs. Thakkar, Patel, Avalos and Ferretti, Newsom Eye, AdventHealth, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Turner Furniture and Edward Jones/Bryant Musselman. The Heartland Games, which have been running for more than 20 years, are a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games. They were established to provide a local event where residents of Highlands, Desoto and Hardee Counties could earn the right to play in the statewide Senior Games.
It was chilly Saturday morning when 19 women and 47 men teed off at the Sebring Golf Club. Despite plenty of sunshine, a cool wind kept the temperatures low even as the competition heated up. The golfers competed in five-year age groups from 60 to 84 for the women and 55 to 89 for the men.
Highlands County was well represented with seven of the duffers coming from Tanglewood with six representing each of Sun ‘n Lake and Whisper Lake. Crystal Lake Club had five out on the course while Buttonwood and Golf Hammock had three and Tropical Harbor in Lake Placid, Hammock Estates in Sebring and Sebring Village two each. Five golfers drove up from DeSoto while Hardee County was represented by four players.
Golfers were greeted in the Sebring G.C. pro shop by Travis Kennedy, assistant golf pro. Kim Best, head pro, gave the final instructions before the carts headed off to the starting holes.
Gabriel Mendoza and the staff at the Caddyshack restaurant prepared and served four lunch options; cheeseburger, chicken wrap, Italian hoagie and spring mix salad, while scores were being checked and final standings determined.
Those finishing in the top five in their age/gender group earned the right to compete in the Florida State Games which will be held in Fort Lauderdale in December.
Bill Ellison from the Bluffs of Sebring carded a 77, the second lowest score of the day, to take gold in the men’s 75-79 bracket.
In the men’s 85-89 age group, Max Gnagy from Francis II once again shot a score lower than his age. Max will turn 88 in two weeks and carded a remarkable 81. This isn’t the first time he has accomplished the feat. Since turning 70, Gnagy has tracked his scores and has turned in more than 1,000 rounds with scores below his age. Also beating his age was Rex Smolek, a relative youngster of 84, who also shot 81.
The men’s 70-74 group saw an extremely tight race for medals with two golfers scoring 83, three at 84 and two at 85.
Pam Moore from Buttonwood Bay led the 60-64 year old women taking home gold while Sara Johnson won bronze in the 70-74 group.
Crystal Lake Club’s husband and wife team of Lynn and Tom Kestler both captured silver medals with Bruce Lydy and Mel Olson having fourth-place finishes and John Schwartz a fifth.
Golf Hammock’s Butch Alphonse and Jim Gulick both shot 81 to tie for third in the 75-79 group while Jerry McClain tied for fifth in the crowded field of 70-74 year olds.
A couple from Hammock Estates both qualified for the state games with Laura Imboden taking silver and Chuck Imboden placing fifth in their respective categories.
Sebring Village was represented by Joanna Hill, who won silver, and bronze medal winner Trudy Perkins.
Golfers from Sun N’ Lake performed well with Judy Granger bringing home gold, Bill Murray and Gene Josey both taking silver and Julie Oblon capturing bronze. Bonnie Milberg had a fifth-place finish.
Tanglewood’s top players included gold medal winners Mick Kachinski and Bernie Desjardins, silver medalist Rex Smolek, bronze winners Doug Quan and Luanne Kerr and fourth place finisher Carolyn Fuller.
Thunderbird Hill’s George Berringer took a gold while Bill Driscoll had a fourth place finish.
Whisper Lake golfers turned in some excellent scores with Carol Ann Armstrong emerging with a gold medal, Kris Alison with silver and Bruce Foss bronze while Jan Thieme came fourth in her age group and Tim Hudy fifth in his division.
Other state games qualifiers included Smokey Looney from Avon Park who finished second in the 80-84 bracket followed by Lake Placid’s John McEachren, who placed third. Anne Boehring of Lorida placed second in the 75-79 category. Bob Schilling from Tropical Harbor earned his ticket with a fifth place finish in the 75-79 division.
Sebring G. C. will be the site of the 2021 Heartland Senior Games golf tournament which has already been booked for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Information will be widely distributed throughout the Heartland. Those interested in competing are asked to visit the South Florida State College website www.southflorida.edu/heartlandseniorgames or check the Highlands News Sun in the fall.
Complete results of the golf tournament and all other events can be found on the SFSC website.