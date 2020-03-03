SEBRING —The Heartland Senior Games tennis tournament was held at the Thakkar Tennis Center last week. Once again, Earl Maslin was in charge but he is handing over the reins for 2021 after at least 10 years at the helm. Taking over will be Bruce Wyse, a very active tennis player on the local scene.
Both Maslin and Wyse compete regularly at the Thakkar Center and both have competed in the Heartland Games numerous times before moving on to represent the Heartland at the Florida Senior Games.
Singles took to the courts on Tuesday. Gold medals were picked up by Erick Ramirez from Palm Coast, Ramon Gonzalez from Lake Josephine Estates, Bruce Wyse of Sebring, Marcel Marquis from Arcadia, Earl Maslin of Thunderbird Hill 1 and Sharon Lucas from Wimauma.
Silver medals went to Alex Pavao from Cross Creek in Arcadia, Christopher Szymanski of Lake June plus John Holm and George Vermette, both from Tanglewood.
The lone bronze medal was awarded to Chuck Rubino of Camp Florida in Lake Placid.
Mixed doubles play was to take place on Wednesday but rain forced postponement until Thursday. Sadly, only two teams entered the competition. As they were playing in different age groups, both went home with gold medals. Husband and wife team Moni Wahl and Christopher Szymanski from Lake Placid were the 65 to 69 champs while Tanglewood’s Lois Maxon and George Vermette combined for gold in the 70 to 74 age bracket.
Doubles play on Thursday had the Sebring duo of Gordon Rutowski and Ramon Gonzalez taking gold in the 65 to 69 bracket. Frank Rossano and Marcel Marquis from Cross Creek in Arcadia teamed up for gold in the 70 to 74 division. Eugene Bengston of Avon Park partnered with Michael Rafferty from Sebring Hills for gold in the 75 to 79 age group. Country Cluib of Sebring’s Pat Bentz, the oldest player on the courts, paired up with Earl Maslin for gold in the 80 to 84 age group.
Silver medalists in men’s doubles were the team of Chuck Rubino and Brian Maxwell from Camp Florida (70 to 74), Tanglewood’s John Holm and George Vermette (75 to 79) and Ray Smith from Sun n Lake playing with Tom Meisenheimer of Placid Lakes (80 to 84).
In 2021 tennis will return to the Thakkar Tennis Center with singles play on February 23, mixed doubles on the 24th and doubles action on the 25th.