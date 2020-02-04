SEBRING — One hundred players signed up with South Florida State College to compete in the Heartland Senior Games mixed doubles pickleball on Saturday, but had to wait until Sunday to take to the courts because of the persistent rain Friday night and Saturday morning.
Many of the players had also played in the men’s or women’s doubles competition on Friday, taking full advantage of the $25 registration fee that allows participants to compete in as many Heartland Senior Games events as they wish. The fee includes lunch, a dri-fit shirt and the chance to win medals. On Friday, participants enjoyed wraps, chips and soda for lunch while Sunday’s competitors ate subs and chips.
Those finishing in the top three in their age/gender group were awarded medals. Those finishing first through fifth have qualified to represent the Heartland at the Florida Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, where competitors from 20 regional qualifiers will meet in December.
On Sunday, pickleballers came from as far north as The Villages and south FROM Okeechobee. Sebring had 50 representatives while Lake Placid had six players. Seventeen from Polk County to compete and 12 came from Arcadia to show off their skills.
Once again, great sportsmanship and fantastic skills were on display throughout the day. Those playing at 8 a.m. had to deal with chilly temperatures. Players enjoyed much more comfortable temperatures in the afternoon but had to deal with winds that were constantly changing direction.
Deb Bowers, competing in her first tournament, partnered with husband Jay to take gold in the 50-54 bracket.
Ten teams challenged for supremacy in the 55-59 year old grouping, with Lake Placid’s Mary and Rene Smit taking the gold medal after four intense matches against silver medalists Becca Hodges of Arcadia and Steve Roforth from Punta Gorda.
The 60-64 division culminated in an awesome championship match in which locals Robbie Goolsby, from Francis 2, combined with Joe Oblon of Sun ‘N Lake. After playing many great matches, they had to settle for silver after coming up just a little short in a fun-filled, dynamic round against gold medal winners Gisela Boyes and Alex Pavao of Arcadia.
The largest bracket, with 12 teams, was the 65-69 group where Marilyn Noffsinger and Les Jacobson from Lake Wales took gold after knocking out silver medalists Tracy Vernest and Grant McLaughlin of Tanglewood. Bronze medals were awarded to Sandie and Mike March, also from Tanglewood.
In the 70-74 age group, 10 teams battled for medals. The gold medals went to Linda Kramer of Sun ‘N Lake and John Prentice from Vantage Point. Silver was captured by Cheryl McCullough and Gene Timmerberg, a Tanglewood tandem. Diane Reynolds, from The Villages, paired with Tanglewood’s Ron Bowman for bronze.
Locals took home medals in the oldest brackets with Tanglewood’s sister and brother team, Betty Schleis and Tom Stadler taking gold in the 75-79 group.
Gail Brown from The Villages and Jim Maynard from Tanglewood, perennial partners and champions took gold in the 80-84 division with first time tournament players, Audrey and Harold Smith of Sebring walking away with silver.
The following local players have also qualified to compete in the Florida Senior Games:
Alisa Blackburn, Gerry St.-Cyr, Rhonda Roy, Walter Finhert, Luanne Kerr, Mike Sharkey, Marilyn and Glenn Bradley, Leslie Ellis and Don Crone, all from Tanglewood. Maggi Rausch, Sebring Village, Sheldon Hamilton, Sun n Lake, Kevin Dwyer and Patty Forsyth have also punched their ticket to the state finals.
Lots more pickleball action is coming up.
The Tanglewood Winter Classic will bring players back to the Tanglewood courts on Feb. 21-23. Play will be by ability levels 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5-5.0 in the following age divisions; 50+, 60+, 70+. Information and registration can be found at Pickleballtournaments.com. Registration closes February 14.
Valentine’s Day is also the cut off to sign up for the Polk Senior Games. Pickleball will be held at Solivita with women’s doubles on March 9, men’s doubles on March 10 and mixed doubles on March 11. The Polk Games are another opportunity to qualify for the Florida Senior Games. Check out all details about the Polk Games at polkseniorgames.org.