ARCADIA — On Thursday, Feb. 13, 59 ladies and one lucky gentleman gathered in the Entertainment Center at Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia to play mah jongg. This is the fourth year that mah jongg has been included in the Heartland Senior Games. The first two years the tournament was held at Tanglewood in Sebring then moved to Tropical Harbor in Lake Placid in 2019.
Mah Jongg, a game first played in China in the early 1800s, was brought to the United States approximately 100 years ago. It is a game of skill, strategy, calculation and luck that has often been likened to rummy. It is usually played in groups of four players, each with a set of 152 tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols. A good set will cost close to $100.
Theresa Mansfield, tournament director, and her helpers had the room set up and ready for play the night before. Cross Creek provided coffee and donuts for all.
Toni Goff and Bonnie Thompson were the first players to arrive. They left Sebring extra early to be certain that traffic wouldn’t make them late.
Lynette Dallas made the journey from Rainbow RV Resort in Frostproof after learning about the tournament from a friend who winters at Toby’s RV in Arcadia. The friend didn’t think she plays fast enough to participate. Dallas enjoys the intellectual challenge of mah jongg and the social interaction it provides. This was her first tournament and she was impressed with the organization and plans to conscript others from Frostproof to play in 2021.
Cathy Renwick spent the day before the mah jongg event running the Heartland Senior Games shuffleboard tournament. She has been playing for three summers in Pennsylvania but not during the winter as there is no organized play in her park, Whisper Lake. She likes the people who play but notes that the game can drive you crazy even though it is fun.
Eleanor Chisholm from Golf Hammock was in her first tournament after having only played for a year and a half. Gladys Zitelli learned to play mah jongg in the 1970s and plays with the ladies at Golf Hammock on a regular basis.
Cross Creek had the largest contingent with 15 players competing. Lots of ladies came from Sebring with seven from Buttonwood Bay and six from each of Tanglewood and Golf Hammock. Lake Placid had four registered from Sunshine RV Park and the lone man, Paul Hudnall, from Tropical Harbor. Four ladies carpooled from Bradenton after learning of the event from a friend. Avon Park was represented by three Highlands Ridge players.
Lunch included wraps, potato chips and soda. During lunch, a rousing chorus of Happy Birthday broke out when it was announced that tournament director, Mansfield, was celebrating her birthday.
Play consisted of three rounds with four games played in each round. After each round players tallied their score and moved tables. At the end of the day, medals were awarded to the top three in each age group.
Medalists in the 60 to 64 age bracket were Lynnette Dallas from Frostproof, gold, Cross Creek’s Liz Strutt, silver and Pam Moore from Buttonwood Bay, bronze.
The 65 to 69 grouping saw 13 battling for supremacy with Cross Creek scooping up all the medals with Linda Dunbar coming out on top followed by Laura Hawes in second and Suzanne Kavanagh in third.
The largest age group was 70 to 74 with 18 women competing. Again, ladies from one park, Sunshine RV in Lake Placid, took all the medals. Jean Bracy had gold, Bonnie Tolson silver and Penny Hinkle bronze.
15 ladies aged 75 to 79 took part with Monique Murdock from Highlands Ridge and Karen Weircioch from Buttonwood Bay tying for first place and Nancy Senior from Golf Hammock being awarded the bronze medal.
Six very talented ladies competed in the 80 to 84 division. All of the medals went back to Sebring with Golf Hammock’s Audrey Walther finishing first, Bonnie Thompson of Thunderbird Village II in second place and Dottee Cohen third.
Being the only man present, Paul Hudnall sported a gold medal when he headed back to Lake Placid. He earned 120 points on his way to gold.
The points leaders on the day were Lynnette Dallas with 180, Linda Dunbar of Cross Creek with 175 and Monique Murdock and Karen Wiercioche both ending the day with 160.
Cross Creek has agreed to host the 2021 Heartland Senior Games mah jongg tournament on February 11 with Theresa Mansfield at the helm once more.
South Florida State College thanks the Games sponsors; Drs. Thakkar, Patel, Avalos & Ferretti, Newsom Eye, Advent Health, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Turner Furniture and Edward Jones/Bryant Musselman.
Complete results of the mah jongg tournament and all other events will be posted on the South Florida State College website www.southflorida.edu/heartlandseniorgames.