Registration for the 2020 Heartland Senior Games is now open. This year, South Florida State College is doing everything in its power to improve the registration process to eliminate errors.
Registration deadlines are fast approaching and all registrations must be received two weeks prior to the event. The online system will automatically reject any registration submitted after the deadline.
All men and women 50 years of age and older are encouraged to participate. Don’t be disappointed, register today by visiting: www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames and once there click on “online application.”
Anyone who has tried to register online without success is invited to call 863-784-7032 or 863-784-7466 where Tina Gottus or Debbie Gutierrez will be more than happy to assist.
Once again, the majority of events will be held in Highlands County with Tanglewood hosting pickelball, euchre and bridge. The Sebring Recreation Club is the site for shuffleboard and table tennis. Golf will be played at the Sebring Golf Course while tennis will be contested at the Thakkar Tennis Center. The 5k run and all track and field events will take place at Avon Park P.S. with swimmers taking to the pool at the Highlands County YMCA. Bowlers will gather at the Bowl of Fun Lanes in Wauchula while mah jongg enthusiasts will be travelling to Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia.
The $25 registration fee allows participants to compete in as many events as desired. The fee also includes a dri-fit shirt, lunch at most events and a chance to win medals.
Those who finish in the top five in their age/gender bracket in the athletic events will qualify to compete in the Florida Senior Games to be held in the Fort Lauderdale area in December. From the state games, top finishers will be eligible to compete in the 2021 National Senior Games which are also being held in Fort Laduderdale.
Please see full listing of events/dates/deadlines below:
• Pickleball Doubles, Jan. 31. Registration deadline: Jan. 17
• Pickleball Mixed Doubles, Feb. 1. Registration deadline: Jan. 17.
• Euchre, Feb. 4. Registration deadline: Jan. 21.
• Golf, Feb. 8. Registration deadline: Jan. 25.
• Bowling singles, Feb. 10. Registration deadline: Jan. 27.
• Shuffleboard, Feb. 12. Registration deadline: Jan. 29.
• Mah Jongg, Feb. 13. Registration deadline: Jan. 30.
• Cycling, Feb. 15. Registration deadline: Feb. 1.
• Bowling doubles/mixed doubles, Feb. 17. Registration deadline: Feb. 3.
• Table tennis, Feb. 20. Registration deadline: Feb. 6.
• 5K/track and field, Feb. 22. Registration deadline: Feb. 8.
• Swimming, Feb. 24. Registration deadline: Feb. 10.
• Tennis singles, Feb. 25. Registration deadline: Feb. 11.
• Tennis mixed doubles, Feb. 26. Registration deadline: Feb. 11.
• Tennis doubles, Feb. 27. Registration deadline: Feb. 11.
• Bridge, Feb. 28. Registration deadline: Feb. 14.