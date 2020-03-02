AVON PARK — On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Heartland Senior Games track & field meet got off to a chilly start with the 5k heading out on the streets around Avon Park High School at 8 a.m. By noon, when medals were awarded and lunch served by Gay and Russ Gross, it was very comfortable.
The meet was run expertly, as always, by Chet Brojek who was assisted by Lee Pearson, Ross Richards, Pakitta Felix and Terry Engle. Competitors were welcomed by Sari Crews, Tammy Snow and Fred Hayes from South Florida State College, organizers of the event.
On hand to help with timing, measuring and recording were South Florida State College’s cross country coach Christi Bobo and three of her runners, Jessica Hayes and Abbigail Liddle from Cocoa Beach plus Kareli Plata from Wauchula.
Competitors came from across Florida to earn the right to compete in the Florida Senior Games to be held in Fort Lauderdale in December. They came from Nokomis, Lakeland, Okeechobee, Naples, Cocoa Beach, Deland, Boynton Beach, North Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Seffner, Altamonte Springs, Titusville, The Villages, Boca Raton, Miami, Poinciana and Arcadia. Jim Ricker even flew in from Chicago on Friday night so that he could run with his 88-year-old father, Ralph, of Arcadia.
The day started with the 5K at 8:00. Starting at 9 a.m. both shot put and discus got under way. Next up were long jump and high jump. As field events unfolded, runners took to the track in the 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1,500.
Whisper Lake in Sebring had the largest group of competitors and were very vocal in cheering their friends on to strong finishes. Carol Buchanan, competing in the 75 to 79 age group, took home five gold medals in 50, 100, discus, shot put and long jump.
Tim Hudy, Al Sitterding, Cindy Mathews and Jeanne Harvey took part in the 65 to 69 bracket. Hudy ran away with gold in the 50, 100 and 200, silver in the 800 and bronze in the 400 and long jump. Sitterding threw for silver in discus and bronze in shot. Mathews won gold in the 50 and came across the 5K finish line in second with Harvey coming fourth. Carolyn Lanning kept busy in the 55 to 59 division taking silver in both the 200 and shot and bronze in the 50, 100, 5k and long jump.
Veterans of the Heartland Senior Games, Audrey and Harold Smith of Sebring, continued their winning ways with Audrey scooping up three golds in the 80 to 84 age group with her wins in the 50, 100 and 200. Harold had gold in the 1,500 and shot put plus silver in the 50, 200 and 800.
A newcomer to the Games, Dale Baughman from Leisure Acres, Sebring, turned in some amazing performances winning four gold medals in the 80 to 84 bracket. His wins were in the 50, 100, 200 and long jump.
Sebring’s Chuck Imboden, a perennial participant in the Heartland Senior Games, placed first in the 75 to 79 age group 800, 1,500 and 5K and second in the 200 and 400.
Lee Pearson, assistant meet director, took time away from timing and measuring events to win three gold medals in the 65 to 69 division in the 50, 400 and long jump.
Larry Boldt, a resident of Vantage Point in Sebring, placed first in both shot put and high jump and came third in the 200 competing with the 75 to 79 year olds.
Another husband and wife team, Earl and Lynn Bosley of Sebring Country Estates, took to the field in the 70 to 74 group with Lynn placing first in both the discus and shot put and Earl taking second in the same events.
Several runners only came to run the 5K. Leading the pack with the fastest times for women and men were Mary (55-59) and Tim (60-64) Nicholls of Lake Placid. Other gold medal winners in the 5K were Robyn Fitzsimmons (65-69) of Tanglewood, who was competing in her first track meet since high school, Ken Cowie (70-74) of Buttonwood Bay, Sebring’s Lyn Payne (75-79) and David Nichols (80-84) from Tomoka Heights.
5K medal winners in the 70 to 74 pack were Dan Kanaley of Brunner Mobile Estates in Sebring who placed second and Harold Rowe from Tanglewood who came third.
Other locals sporting medals at the end of the day were Butch Alphonse of Golf Hammock with gold in the 50 and John Holm from Tanglewood with silver in the 1500. Both competed in the 75 to 79 age group.
Some outstanding performances were recorded in the field events. Dennis Von Linden (60-64) of North Fort Myers threw the discus 151-feet-9 inches while Roland Jones (65-69) from Seffner tossed it 137-feet-9 inches. Von Linden and Jones led the shot putters with distances of 40-feet-5 inches and 35 feet 10 inches respectively while Al Tagliabue (70-74) from Boca Raton heaved it 29-feet-10 inches.
Constantine Hanzivasilis (50-54) from Nokomis, competing in his first track and field meet ever, led the male long jumpers with a leap of 12 feet 5 inches while Lakeland’s Janet Lamoureux (55-59) led the ladies with her jump of 11 feet even.
On the track, Dian Edwards (55-59) set the pace in the 50 with a 7.09 timing while Sebring’s Dale Baughman (80-84) recorded an excellent 8.98. Edwards led the way in the 100 with a time of 11.2 while Richard Henneforth (75-79) from Miami ran the distance in 17.4 with Baughman (80-84) right on his heels with a 17.6 clocking.
In the 200, Hanzivasilis and Lakeland’s Janet Lamoreux (55-59) had excellent times of 39.1 and 39.3 but were eclipsed by the older Henneforth and Baughman who came in with times of 37.3 and 37.6 respectively.
Jim Ricker, from Chicago, and Jeff Gleacher, of Cocoa Beach, competed head to head in the 55 to 59 bracket with Ricker beating Gleacher by a third of a second in the 200 and two seconds in the 800 while Gleacher led Ricker by 15 seconds in the 1,500.
Best times in the 5K were turned in by Tim Nicholls (60-64) of Lake Placid crossing the line in 19.24 with Jim Ricker (55-59) right behind in a time of 19:39. Mary Nicholls (55-59) had the third best time of the day, leading the women with a 24:35 clocking.
South Florida State College appreciates the support of the sponsors: gold — Drs. Thakkar, Patel, Avalos & Ferretti and Newsom Eye, silver — Advent Health, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Turner Furniture, Edward Jones/Bryant Musselman.
Organizers and participants were happy to welcome sponsor Bryant Musselman who came out to cheer on the athletes and to test his skills with the shot put.
Complete results of this and all other Heartland Senior Games events will be posted on the South Florida State College website www.southflorida.edu/heartlandseniorgames.