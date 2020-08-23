SEBRING — What a more perfect time to plant and enjoy growing vegetables, herbs or flowers than during a pandemic that has everyone social distancing. Come enjoy the beautiful outdoors and watch your garden grow at the Growing in the Heartland Community Garden.
The Heartland Garden was established six years ago and continues to be a successful project of the Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District. Citizens of Highlands County have produced an abundance of delicious vegetables while sharing with their fellow gardeners their personal successes and challenges in growing their own nutritional and tasty foods.
Not only is it fulfilling to grow your own fresh veggies and herbs, the community garden makes it quite simple. Each gardening plot, with naturally rich soils, measures to be 12-by-24-foot, which is large enough to supply an ample amount of produce for an average size family.
Last week the Highlands County Sherriff’s Office provided a team of trustees to assist the district with the tilling of every plot, making them ready to plant right now. And, to make it even easier, each plot has its own water source and a community tool shed stocked with all the gardening tools a gardener could ever need. After selecting your plot and paying the nominal annual fee of $20 all you will need to do is bring the seeds or plants you want to grow and get growing.
The garden is in the area of the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center in Sebring and has easy access with a shaded picnic area too. If you are interested in joining the gardening craze make a call to the Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District to sign up, 863-402-7020, or email sbishop@highlandsswcd.org.
Don’t miss this opportunity to get digging into gardening as a pastime during a pandemic and beyond. You will be amazed how great it will make you feel with the added reward of delicious fresh veggies/herbs.