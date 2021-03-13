SEBRING — Growing your own veggies, herbs or flowers can be so rewarding, especially in a plot at the Growing in the Heartland Community Garden located in Sebring. Successful gardening depends on three major components: sunlight, good soil and reliable water. While the Florida sunshine is plentiful everywhere, the soil and water source may not be easily available at your home, so come join other enthusiastic gardeners in a community garden.
The Growing in the Heartland Garden is different than a common space community garden. In this unique gardening experience, you will enjoy the bounty of your labor in your own 12-by-24-foot gardening plot that boasts of rich soils and has its’ individual water source. Whether you start with seeds or seedlings, all the tools you will need are provided in the community garden shed and you can even bring your lunch to enjoy under the shady oaks in the picnic area too.
Springtime is here and now is time to plant, so secure your plot by contacting Susie Bishop at the Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District. Call 863-402-7020 or email sbishop@highlandsswcd.org.