LAKE PLACID — Heartland Pharmacy & Medical Supply came to the rescue of more than 30 agriculture workers trying to get back home to Mexico for their two-week vacation. Lionnel Barajas, owner of LS Barajas, Inc., said his workers were worried about not being allowed back into the United States if they were not fully vaccinated when they return to work through May.
Carin Duncan Bralts, pharmacist and owner of Heartland Pharmacy, was called on Wednesday, Feb. 2 by crew leaders from different companies and were asked to help give the workers vaccines. The first caller had 12 people who needed the vaccine. Her response, “Sure, bring them.”
When the second crew leader called with another 25 people who needed vaccines, Bralts was hesitant because she already had so many people who were coming. However, when she found out what the need was, she and her staff vowed to get everyone vaccinated. Bralts said the big box pharmacies presumably had problems getting the workers appointments before they left for Mexico.
Thankfully, much of the paperwork was done and staff member Jessie Avelar was able to translate. Avelar was able to reassure those who were afraid of needles. Tonya Conner was a whiz at getting everyone checked in and organized. She helped the fill out their vaccine cards and observed patients during the 15-minute waiting period. Bralts administered the vaccines.
“We gave them Johnson & Johnson,” Bralts said. “So, they are one and done.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose unlike Pfizer and Moderna, which require two doses given 21 and 28 days apart respectively.
The van and busload of recipients showed up about 5 p.m. and the injections were done by about 6:30 p.m. It really put the workflow to the test, according to Bralts. They made it though. Bralts said the people were very funny and wonderful. She has a few more Spanish words in her repertoire like “macho” and says they learned some new English words from her, too.
“We may never see them again, but it’s good for the community that when they come back, they are protected and so are we. We care,” Bralts said.
Bralts is proud to offer all three approved vaccines, including Pfizer’s for ages 5 and up.
“Everbody has a choice, we have all three,” Bralts said. “Absolutely everybody should be vaccinated unless there is a medical reason not to. I trust the science.”
Heartland Pharmacy & Medical Supply is open at 32 E. Royal Palm St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Friday is the next day for vaccines.