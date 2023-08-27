Ask why the sponsors of a special newspaper section on Ridge Area Arc opted to support the stories of the organization, and they’ll tell you about family and friends.
Deborah and Santiago Gomez of America First Air-Conditioning & Heating have always supported the Arc because of how workers there support developmentally challenged adults in the community.
They also have a daughter who has Down syndrome and autism, is non-verbal and has separation anxiety. They said she has the needs that a place like Ridge Area Arc, with its adult therapy and learning programs, would be able to fill.
They said they also have a technician working for them, a single father with a grown son who has autism. Arc would be able to help him, too, they said.
Likewise, Nicky Dilday of SouthState Bank said her daughter had mental health conditions, diagnosed at age 25. Now 45 and living on her own, her daughter benefitted from similar programs over the course of the last 20 years, Dilday said.
“I don’t know what we would have done,” Dilday said.
Since 1957, Ridge Area Arc has served and advocated for individuals with developmental and other disabilities to provide them the opportunity to choose and realize their goals in work, life and play.
Founded by Franklyn and Mary Ellen Ward, along with a group of local parents whose children had developmental disabilities, Ridge Area Arc has since grown into Highlands County’s largest, most comprehensive provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
A special group of investors rallied around Ridge Area Arc in 1994 making large gifts to create the Ridge Area Arc Foundation. Heartland Horses & Handicapped started in 1998 to help provide equine therapy, and eventually moved next door to the Arc.
Arc’s mission is shared by sponsors like SouthState Bank and America First A/C, as well as MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, Realtor RE/MAX, Stone Law Group P.L., Southwood Garage Doors & Screens, Griffin’s Carpet Mart, Sevigny & Associates Eye Care and Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Most of the sponsors were able to send representatives Friday morning.
Together they gave $1,350 in donations to the Arc through their ads in the Highlands News-Sun special section. Lola Rankin, with Southwood Garage Doors, also presented Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border with an additional $500.
“The special section was such a blessing to us. It’s so important to get our information out there, and it’s such a testament to all the philanthropic businesses we have in town,” Border said. “We appreciate all the support.”
Several company representatives joined Dilday and the Gomezes to celebrate the Arc and its stories. Vicky Spires and Jennifer Rhynes of MIDFLORIDA said their workforce is often touched by the challenges of raising and/or caring for someone with developmental challenges.
“There’s someone in each branch whose family has someone who needs this service,” Rhynes said.
Emily Jones of ReMax Realty Plus in Sebring grew up in Avon Park and has known the Arc as a “big” nonprofit organization for her whole life.
On a personal note, Jim Albritton, an extended family member, would always volunteer at Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning (HHEAL). It’s something she always remembers about him.
Rankin said Arc is a regular client of their services. They feel led to return the favor.
“We appreciate their services. We want to give back,” Rankin said. “We just think it’s amazing what they do for others.”
Representing attorney Charlotte Stone, who couldn’t come in person, Tami Howe said Stone always wants to be involved in the community and appreciates the work Arc does.