SEBRING – Anyone who has stepped outside their door this morning knows it’s hot. You might want to step back inside of the air conditioning as the apparent temperatures are set to climb.
Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are calling for a heat index warning from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meteorologist Rick Davis said Friday looks like it will be the same with the “feels like” temperature at about 105-110 degrees.
“The temperatures are a few degrees above normal,” Davis said. “There is a light wind off the Gulf of Mexico. The Saharan sand clouds are suppressing showers. There are fewer clouds to create shade for the earth.”
There will be a slight break heading into the weekend. The heat indices will only be about 100-110 degrees.
“The weekend looks like our typical summertime pattern,” Davis said. “It will be warm and humid with some scattered afternoon thunderstorms.”
A heat index is issued when the apparent temperature, or feels-like temperature, reaches 108 degrees. Conditions can become dangerous quickly when the apparent temperatures reach that high. Davis suggested to limit exposure outside between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hottest part of the day. When working outside, try to find shade and hydrate with water and sports drinks, not alcohol.
“At the first sign of heat exhaustion, get into air conditioning,” Davis said. “Sit in the car with the air on.”
Symptoms of heat exhaustion are cool, clammy skin, dizziness, excessive sweating, rapid or weak pulse and muscle cramps. The National Weather Service of Tampa website suggests anyone with those symptoms find air condition, drink water and take a cool shower or use cool compresses.
In the event of the more serious heat stroke, symptoms include a fever of 103+, nausea/vomiting, rapid pulse, loss of consciousness, lack of sweating and confusion, call 911. The NWS site says to move the person to shade or air conditioning, use cool cloths or baths but do not give fluids to the victim.
Leaving children, disabled adults or animals in a hot car can kill them. Heat stroke can happen when children are left in cars or if they climb into them and become trapped. Weather.gov said hyperthermia can happen even on a mild day in the 70s.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the first heat stroke death of a child happened on April 25 when a 4-year-old climbed into a car unbeknownst to his parents.
Part of the campaign to save children is to lock car doors when the car is parked to prevent accidents. The NHTSA website shows 52 children died in hot cars in 2019, down only one child from 2018’s 53 children.
Lake Placid Police CHief James Fansler said if an animal, child or disabled person is in a locked car with no air conditioning and is in distress, it is OK to break the car window to rescue them. If they are not in distress, call law enforcement and standby with them.
For information and training materials, visit weather.gov/safety.