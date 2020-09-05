SEBRING — If you hadn't already heard, and the screeching cicadas didn't tell you, it's hot outside.
Friday marked the third day for a heat advisory on Highlands County where heat index values were expected to reach 110 degrees F and the combined heat and humidity could cause heat-related illness.
On Thursday it was from noon to 6 p.m. in parts of southwest and west central Florida, and on Wednesday, the advisory ran from noon to 6 p.m. in Highlands, Polk, Hardee, DeSoto, coastal Hillsborough, coastal Manatee, inland Hillsborough, inland Manatee and inland Sarasota counties.
Highlands County Emergency Management advises Floridians to take normal precautions: Drink plenty of fluids and to stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room.
In addition, you should:
- Check up on relatives and neighbors, and pay close attention to the elderly, children and pets. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, after 6:30 or 7 p.m.
- To reduce risk from outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing whenever possible.
Emergency officials also advise people to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,
With heat exhaustion, a person may feel faint or dizzy. They may have excessive sweating; coll, pale and clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; a rapid but weak pulse and muscle cramps.
If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, get them to a cooler, air-conditioned place and have them drink water, if they are fully conscious.
Also, have them take a cool shower or use cold compresses on them.
People having heat stroke may not be sweating at all. They will have a fever — above 103 degrees F — with red, hot and dry skin. They may also have nausea and vomiting with a rapid and strong pulse. They may also lose consciousness.
Heat stroke is a medical emergency as serious as heart attack or open wounds. If you find anyone having a heat stroke, move them to a cool and shaded location and call 911.