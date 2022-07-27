FTC Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass.

 ELISE AMENDOLA/AP FILE PHOTO

Finding ways to keep your body cool during extremely high temperatures is important and so is ensuring your medications aren’t exposed to extreme heat.

Scott Hall, a Mayo Clinic pharmacist, says medications can become degraded during temperature changes. He says some medications also can cause heat intolerance.

Recommended for you