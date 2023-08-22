Highlands County has been under numerous heat advisories or excessive heat warnings for some time. Seeing 106-112 degrees Fahrenheit heat index is not unusual of late. Now, imagine running on a field dressed in protective padding and helmets or running on the hot asphalt of a track. That’s exactly what many middle and high school students are doing as they gear up for fall.

Whether it’s scholastic sports or organized youth sports, parents, players and coaches need to be aware of the dangers of the extreme heat that Highlands County, along with other regions in the country, are experiencing.

Recommended for you