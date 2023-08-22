Highlands County has been under numerous heat advisories or excessive heat warnings for some time. Seeing 106-112 degrees Fahrenheit heat index is not unusual of late. Now, imagine running on a field dressed in protective padding and helmets or running on the hot asphalt of a track. That’s exactly what many middle and high school students are doing as they gear up for fall.
Whether it’s scholastic sports or organized youth sports, parents, players and coaches need to be aware of the dangers of the extreme heat that Highlands County, along with other regions in the country, are experiencing.
There appears to be no lasting relief from the soaring temperatures for the short time. Ali Davis, meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the next few days will be a bit milder because of storms. However, after that, the heat indexes will again be over 100 degrees.
The School Board of Highlands County is keeping an eye on the mercury, so to speak.
“Whether in school or during sports and extracurriculars, student and staff safety is a top priority. Our schools and athletic teams follow Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) guidelines on Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) which is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight,” said John Varady, coordinator of Communications and Special Projects. “The district pays for a weather forecasting service that sends notifications and provides this WBGT information to schools informing them of guidelines for duration of practice and number of water breaks based on current temperatures.”
Jordan Clark, PhD, a postdoctoral associate at Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment & Sustainability with the Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University, is an expert on heat. He recently spoke with the Highlands News-Sun and offered general tips for athletes and their coaches.
The first tip he shared was schools and coaches should be using the most “robust” heat monitoring available.
“So, instead of using values from a weather station that could be two or 15 miles away,” Clark said, “actually having a device, a handheld device, or one that can be put on a little tripod, directly wherever athletic activity is happening is really important.”
Clark recommends the WBGT instrument. While it isn’t inexpensive, Clark said grants to help with the cost may be available. He would like to see the WBGT used in all schools and youth sports.
A heat index only takes into account temperature and humidity and is based on being in the shade. WBGT takes direct sunlight into account and more.
“It’s like the index, but it’s better than the heat index, because it includes air temperature and humidity,” Clark said. “But it also tells us how hot it really feels when you consider the wind, our sweat cooling us down and the surfaces beneath us like the tennis courts or grass surfaces.”
Using the WBGT closest to where the kids are playing is important because heat stress can vary widely from the playing area to where the the WBGT is located. Clark also said the surface the athletes are on can make a big difference. For instance, a grass field is cooler than a tennis court or asphalt track. Clark has seen a tennis court reach 150 degrees.
Clark’s next tip is to provide activity modification guidelines to coaches, athletes, and those involved with sports, across the nation. For instance, Florida has the Zachary Martin Act, which requires a public school that is a member of Florida High School Athletic Association to have special heat stress training, establish hydration guidelines and have an emergency action plan, among other items.
“We are constantly monitoring the WBGT during the school day to see what is allowed through the Zachary Martin Act,” Sebring High School Athletic Director Jasone DeWitt said. “During this time, we are limiting how much activity is performed outside and we extend the water breaks. Our football teams have actually limited their time/days in full pads. We have a bulb stationed to our fieldhouse that will give the reading to all of our coaches.”
Clark recommends having venue-specific heat protocols. The protocols would include a heat safety plan to get help to a student treatment. The protocols should be included in regular safety drills. Many times, the best defense is a strong offense.
“We constantly remind our student-athletes about heat-related illnesses,” DeWitt said. “We constantly remind them to hydrate at night and during the day. If they wait until they are thirsty, it is too late. Once you become thirsty, you have lost some of the natural body coolant mechanism. Also, during this time, 5-10 percent of your brains cognitive function can be lost.”
Clark would like heat safety to be universal for all sports whether indoors or outdoors.
“For the parents, our coaches are taking all necessary measures and beyond what is asked for them to continue to provide a save environment for your child to be successful,” DeWitt said.