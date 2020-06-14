Heather Hudnell is a professionally licensed realtor with a military residential certification. As a realtor who values integrity, she enjoys helping to connect sellers and buyers for the most advantageous outcomes.
Her background in business analytics, negotiation, and relocation, makes her the ideal realtor for the conscientious consumer.
She enjoys the peaceful life in Highlands County. Her commitment to this community can be seen through volunteering with local veterans, and other community organizations.
She feels that her team work approach when working with colleagues, allows for the closing process to go as smoothly and seamlessly as possible.
Hudnell can be reached at 863-633-9653.