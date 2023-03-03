LAKE PLACID — For the second time in as many days, a shed in Highlands County went up in smoke. The fires were started in the same manner. Highlands County Fire Rescue units have been busy running calls in the arid county. No injuries were reported.

Thursday afternoon, first responders were called to a reporta of a fire near 11234 Bryant Street in Highway Park, a subdivision of Lake Placid. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to put out the flames of the shed that was close to a residence.

