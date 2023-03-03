LAKE PLACID — For the second time in as many days, a shed in Highlands County went up in smoke. The fires were started in the same manner. Highlands County Fire Rescue units have been busy running calls in the arid county. No injuries were reported.
Thursday afternoon, first responders were called to a reporta of a fire near 11234 Bryant Street in Highway Park, a subdivision of Lake Placid. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to put out the flames of the shed that was close to a residence.
Newly promoted HCFR Battalion Chief Todd Barton said the fire was started from someone burning rubbish. The fire was left unattended and the fire spread to the shed. The fire will be ruled accidental.
According to Barton, anyone wanting to burn items needs to ensure the burn area is 25 feet away from their own structure and 150 feet away from any neighboring properties. In addition, the Florida Forest Service website shows a setback of 50 feet from paved public roads. Anyone wanting to burn might want to consider a permit from the Florida Forest Service. Burn information can be found on the FFS site at fdacs.gov.
On scene were units from Placid Lakes, Lake Placid, Highlands Park and Sun N Lakes Volunteer Fire Departments. A Highlands County EMS ambulance was also on scene in case of injuries to civilians or firefighters.