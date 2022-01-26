Heavy handed government
Now the Biden Administration is pushing the N95 masks when the science doesn’t support it. The COVID virus is 1/1000 the diameter of a human hair. It goes straight through the current masks worn by people. The virus goes through the N95 masks because the virus is 30 times smaller than the openings in a N95 mask. The masks are useless. The government and Biden administration has lied that the masks protect as well as you can’t transmit COVID if you got the shots.
Now Fauci is saying all Americans will contract the new COVID omicron. If all will contract COVID, why mandate vaccines. These are not really vaccines, but are called vaccines to allow the drug manufacturers to have no liability to the side effects of this experimental drug MRNA. I’m not speaking against the vaccine but all these boosters questionable.
To have social distancing and washing hands regularly makes sense, but requiring masks doesn’t. Our children in schools and adults should not have to be burdened with masks that don’t work. Psychologically it might give people the assurance that they are doing something to protect themselves and others, but the masks are ineffective or useless. In fact, after wearing the masks 20 minutes, the masks become a breeding ground for bacteria and germs. They make things worse for our kids.
Hydroxychloroquine and COVID antibodies treatments have been reported by those taking them that they got over the symptoms after a few days in most cases. And that zinc, D3, vitamin C have helped. I’m no doctor but denying people access to medicines and closing down information that could save lives instead of allowing discussions from true doctors and scientists is heavy handed government and agencies acting like dictators instead of representatives of the people to protect our interests and safety.
Paul M. Strunc
Sebring