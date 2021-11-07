SEBRING — Highlands County residents put on sweaters and light jackets to ward off a chilly Saturday that saw temperatures in the mid-50s.
Attendees of the Sebring Arts & Crafts Festival, some bundled in scarves and wearing gloves under a partly sunny sky with grey clouds, toured booths displaying the creations of local painters, sculptures, and other talented designers.
Serena Thompson was among several Sebring High School students showing the results of their talent.
“I won honorable mention,” she said proudly. Thompson, however, made sure to boost her fellow art students at the table. “My friends are winners, too,” she said, pointing to a decoupage painting with origami with a show ribbon attached to it.
Their teacher, Steve VanDam, who was taking photos of his students with his cell phone, said show ribbons indicate great things to come.
“I’m very proud of them,” Van Dam said. “It’s exciting to see them get to show their work in a show, rather than just at the high school.”
At another booth, young artist Katrina Siason wore a sweater against the chill, but nevertheless wrapped herself in a blanket to stay warm. Her pencil sketch of raccoons emerging from a barn is so good it seems the work of a much older artist.
“I’ve been up in Canada, so I’ve experienced the winter, but I still get cold,” she said, laughing.
“Raccoons are just really cute,” she says, explaining why she chose to portray them. She also displayed a drawing of a young girl in the style of Japanese anime.
Ruth Watterson, who moved to Highlands County from Ohio a dozen years ago, toured the art and crafts show with Art and Becky Cobb, friends of 30 years from Ohio.
“I love the fall weather,” Watterson, who wore a sweatshirt and a smile Saturday morning. Is this a nice break from the heat, a reporter asks her. “I love the heat,” she says.
“We like it down here, especially our good friends,” Becky Cobb says, nodding at Watterson.
Art Cobb, a man who prepares, wore a light jacket and shorts.
“I brought a jacket down,” he says of his and Becky’s voyage from Cleveland. “I checked the weather first; it was in the 70s and 80s last week, but I knew you were going to have rain.”
And all the rain that fell Thursday and Friday is exactly what heralded the chilly weather, says National Weather Service meteorologist John McMichael.
According to McMichael, the NWS, which relies on spotters throughout Highlands County who check backyard rain gauges, Lake Placid saw between one inch and a 1.5 inches of rainfall Friday and Friday night; the northern part of the county saw as much as 1.98 inches of rain during the same time period.
Dropping temperatures accompanied the rain, and they lingered long after the last drop of rain fell Saturday morning.
Temps were as low as 50 overnight Saturday morning in Lake Placid, Sebring and elsewhere in Central Florida.
“We had an area of low pressure in the Central Gulf that moved across the state overnight into Saturday. It moved off the northeast coast of Florida Saturday afternoon,” he said.
Temperatures will return to pleasant 70 degrees and higher today and Monday, he said.
By the way, it is still hurricane season; it officially ends Nov. 30.