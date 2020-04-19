Helen E. Sides
Helen E. Sides, loving wife, mother of four children, and grandmother of nine grandchildren passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born on Aug. 7, 1938 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was one of 12 children to Edna Leone Grow and John Earl Edwards.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Thomas J. Sides, and four children, Thomas (Pamela), Richard, Kenneth (Renee), and Carol Tonsing (Timothy). Left to cherish her memories are her nine grandchildren, Katie Collier (Grant), Rachel, Benjamin, Jonathan, Emily, Kenneth, Matthew, Tyler, and Connor. She is also survived by her brother, James Edwards (Debbie). Her life was devoted to her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.
Her devotion and service to her friends, many nieces and nephews, and community was constant. Her caring nature was an experience cherished by all. Always poised and ready to offer kind advice on all life experiences that ended with talks of angels, flowers, and Christmas decorations with subtle reminders of how things are done. Helen was a long-time member of the Lake Placid Women’s Club with a passion for volunteering.
As a long-time resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania she was the truest fan of the Steelers and Pens; a classy lady with a passion and love of the game. Her giggles and laughter rang true across Bridge tables as she collected her pennies, thoughts and winnings.
A celebration of life for family and friends to honor and respect Helen will be held at a later date in Lake Placid, Florida. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-4134.