Helen S. Beshlin
Helen S. Beshlin, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Ruskin, Florida. Helen was born to William H. Smart and Ruth M. (Smith) Smart in Muskogee, Oklahoma on June 7, 1930. Helen had been a resident of Highlands County since 1980, coming from Miami, Florida. She was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church of Sebring and worked as a registered nurse.
She is survived by her loving children, David P. Beshlin (Tammy) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Donna Nitz (David) of Sebring, Florida, and Nancy Diemer (Jack) of Brandon, Florida; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, two brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Agnew Cemetery in Muskogee, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com .