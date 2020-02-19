Local business is the heartbeat of a community. Everything a community is, wants to be and can be is driven by commerce. In other words, Business Matters.
In just about every community I have served in with a newspaper, the phrase Business Matters is used in chamber meetings, networking events and, of course, by politicians seeking votes.
Rarely do you hear the answer to the next part of the equation: How does business matter in your community?
A few years back I formed a group of business folks I knew from markets in Colorado, D.C. and Florida and I told them we would make three phone calls.
The first call we discussed what Business Matters means.
The second call we discussed the question of whether the term, Business Matters, was for the community or for the businesses themselves. A very long and interesting conversation, I assure you. The answer was, it had to be for both the business itself and the community.
The third call was, what do we create. Today, I introduce to you what we created.
We are going to publish an annual magazine simply called Business Matters. In this product, a business can do a full page, a half page or a third of a page and do three things. One, post a photo; 2, tell you how many years they have been in business, and three, tell you why their business is important to you, the consumer.
This is perhaps the most powerful product for commerce we will do for our consumers. We will print an over-run and strategically place them throughout Highlands County. It’s that powerful.
The second part of Business Matters is the people behind the businesses in our county. These people go above and beyond to make our commerce go. It’s no secret that businesses are opened for folks to make a living. It’s very important for consumers on how they go about doing that business.
We are going to honor the people behind the scenes. In this edition you will note a nomination form for our first “Top 40 Business Professionals.” We will publish reminders, however, it’s a quick turnaround. We will accept nominations until March 20 from our readers. You don’t’ have to use the form; you can turn it in however you want. Please just label it as Top 40 so we know.
On March 14, we will recognize the Best of Highlands businesses at our annual banquet and we feel it is important to follow up recognizing the individuals that make commerce go in Highlands County.
These Top 40 names will be included in our magazine and recognized, along with the businesses in our magazine, at an event of which you can be a part of. Details to follow.
Here is how you help us right now. Fill out a Top 40 Business Professionals nomination form and flood us with them — make it hard for us to choose 40.
The magazine will publish, we will celebrate and we will define why Business Matters.
Tim Smolarick is vice president and group publisher of D-R Media. He is also publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Email him at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com^p