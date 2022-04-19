SEBRING — If you’re a grower looking for a drop-in crop or a complete replacement your usual crop, an upcoming seminar might be for you.
Crop Disaster Recovery, a Lake Placid company specializing in advocacy and getting funding after disasters, will host the Farm Grants and Alternative Crops Forum at 10 a.m. May 10 at the Lake Placid Government Center.
“We’re trying to get grant opportunities for local farmers,” said company co-founder Kimberly A. Lott.
A key focus of this forum, she said, will be bamboo, a plant not grown as a cash crop in the United States. It has potential, she said, to become one, especially if growers want to take part in research grants.
Currently, there is no processing plant for bamboo, she said, but the market right now is in “shoots,” or bamboo sprouts, the edible shoots of many bamboo species that are used as vegetables in numerous Asian dishes and broths.
Many row crops currently grown in South Central Florida have seen heavy damage thanks to a freeze earlier this year and a hailstorm just within the last couple of weeks. Crops like watermelons, squash, zucchini and other soft-skinned fruit were particularly vulnerable.
In addition, Lott said, the seminar will talk about helping growers deal with insurance record keeping trough their firm, which she started with her husband, a multi-generational Floridian cattle rancher.
Many growers fall afoul of reporting guidelines, Lott said, and then find themselves ineligible for a claim when a disaster does strike.
“We get responding guidelines in line,” Lott said. “Many are leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.”
The event will also feature other speakers, she said, including Phillip Rucks, president of Phillip Rucks Citrus Nursery Inc., and Bobby Wani, co-owner and president of International Specialty Produce Inc.
Lott said she and her husband got into consulting in an interesting way. They already belonged to the agricultural world when they first set a track to work as professionals — she in accounting and he in law.
However, they changed career courses to do agricultural consulting, and found their Lake Placid office going from a few clients around town to people from 30 other states.
The company works directly with clients in a variety of services, she said, including advocacy and outreach, Farm Service Agency grant programs, State Block grants, large grant funding projects, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and federal appeals.
She worked as financial controller for Smoak Groves, Inc. for seven of the almost 10 years she worked with them. The couple also owns their own cattle company, Lott said: K Bar D Cattle Company.
For more details about the company or the seminar, visit cropdisasterrecovery.com or their office at 111 E. Park St. in Lake Placid, call 863-659-1335 or email klott@cropdisasterrecovery.com.