SEBRING — As the clock wound down on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium, eviction filings at the Highlands County Courthouse began to pick-up. And more will likely be filed in the upcoming week.
“We do expect more landlords to come in to begin their proceedings starting next week,” said Director of Civil/Child Support for the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, Cyndi Dassinger. “There are some that have been filing and the judge has been reviewing those but we are expecting a big influx next week.”
There were 35 eviction filings this month through Thursday, which isn’t too out of line from pre-pandemic numbers and is actually a bit lower.
In 2019, between Jan. 1 and July 29, there were 258 evictions filed in Highlands County, while last year there were just 141 filed. This year, there have been 203 evictions filed in the same time span.
The other moratorium that ended is the one on foreclosures and those are down so far this year, but Dassinger said those are also likely to increase, as well.
“I will tell you that the attorneys have not filed as many foreclosures as they used to,” Dassinger said. “I do expect the attorneys to pick up after they make sure the moratorium is going to end.”
There were 144 foreclosures filed between Jan. 1 and July 29 in 2019, while that number dropped to 49 for the same time period last year. This year, there have been 40 foreclosure filings.
Last-minute attempts to extend the moratorium by Congress failed on Friday.
There may help for both renters and landlords through the OUR Florida program, an Emergency Rental Assistance Program. OUR is an acronym for Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance. The OUR Florida program was launched in May to help low income renters and landlords who qualify.
In order to qualify, renters must rent in Florida and have an income at, or lower than 80% of the area’s median income (AMI). Renters that have qualified for unemployment or have lost income and significant hardships due to COVID-19 should apply. If you are living in an unsafe living conditions or risking the loss of a home, you should apply online at ourflorida.com.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 80% of the Highlands County AMI would be $44,300 for a family of four and $35,450 for a family of two.
OUR Florida is currently taking applications in processing them as they come in. The process can take an average of 18 days, according to the website. Qualifications are on the website as well as applications. There are three interactive sections; landlords, renters and utilities.
OUR Florida helps landlords recoup 12 months of rental payments, while providing up to three months of future rental payments. The total assistance will not exceed 15 months of assistance. If the landlord’s application is accepted, the landlord receives the payment directly, not the renter.
Renters can receive up to 12 months of unpaid rental and utilities and up to three months of future assistance for both. Utilities assistance must be proven with a bill with the tenants name on it and must be dated after April 1, 2020. Any payment for utilities will be paid directly to the company providing the service.
The website seems fairly easy to use and has many step-by-step instructions. The FAQ or frequently asked questions is particularly helpful. For those who do not have access to a computer or internet, call 833-493-0594, from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week.