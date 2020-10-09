AVON PARK — Hurricane Delta was barreling toward an already storm-ravaged Louisiana on Friday as a major hurricane. The massive storm was forecast to make landfall very close to Lake Charles Friday night. Highlands County's Mike Souther will be sending help to the area to aid in the aftermath.
Duke Energy deployed crews on Friday morning ahead of the storm. Duke's Highlands Operation Center Linemen Tanner Bell and Mike Silver are part of the convoy of 165 Duke Energy Florida crews and contractors. By Friday morning, the area had 3,000 reported outages that would rise as the day progressed said Duke Energy's spokeswoman Ana Gibbs.
Lake Charles was devastated by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27 when she made landfall as a Cat 4 storm, leaving many homes destroyed and thousands without power just six weeks ago.
“Meanwhile, officials said about 5,600 people evacuated from southwestern Louisiana after Hurricane Laura remain in New Orleans, down from a high of 12,000,” the Associated Press reported on Thursday.
Souther, owner of Souther Signs in Avon Park collected donations immediately after Hurricane Laura passed through and took the supplies to the Lake Charles area.
When planning a second supply run, Souther ran into a couple of snags, namely another storm (Teddy) that delayed his return. Souther knew he had to act quickly when he saw Delta would make landfall.
Souther stated he wanted to get to Louisiana as soon as possible with donated supplies. Even if Delta weakened significantly before landfall he wanted to bring supplies to the area that was still in need from Hurricane Laura.
“In Lake Charles, there are some low-income areas,” Souther said. “Some people don't have the resources to get items before the storm and can't find them after the storm.”
Depending on where and how badly the area is damaged, Souther plans on meeting up with a Jaycee's chapter in Hammond, Louisiana to get resources to the areas in need.
Souther has responded to about 10 natural disasters over the past eight years, he estimated. He said the supplies needed can vary from the location and severity of the disaster. When he went to the Florida Keys, food was not needed much as most people were vacationers and evacuated. This time, he said the demand for tarps will be huge as many houses were tarped from Hurricane Laura. “It won't take much for the people to be right back where they were after Laura,” Souther said.
He felt the government and other organizations may have the food distribution in hand. He will try to partner with Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church again but they sustained damage also. Souther is seeking supplies for the long term such as: tarps, diapers, baby wipes, baby/infant formula, batteries, feminine hygiene products, toiletries, first aid kits, disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizers and masks. Evaporated milk (not sweetened condensed milk) was specifically requested in the area after Hurricane Laura.
Donations can be dropped off at Souther Signs at 1103 W. Circle Street Avon Park, 33825. Donors can use Amazon to ship donations directly to the business. Checks can be mailed to Avon Park/Sebring Jaycees at the same address, make a note for storm relief. Large donations can be picked up by contacting Souther at mike.souther@me.com.
Souther would like to have the donations in by Thursday, Oct. 15 by noon so he can leave on Friday. His employees also support the effort by loading the van and helping with logistics. His employees are Stephanie Elkhill, Tyler Rogers and Sam Aguilar. Souther's fiance Linsey Cleghern is also very supportive. Souther's son, Tyler, 15, will also be traveling to Louisiana as part of the relief effort for the first time.
“He's heard a lot of what I say,” Souther said. “He hears the satisfaction I feel helping people. He wants to have the same fulfillment.”
Delta was the strongest storm in the Greek alphabet on record. The storm was also the first hurricane in the Greek alphabet to make landfall in the United States.