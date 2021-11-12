SEBRING — A bill making its way through the Florida Senate may require hearing testing for infants as young as three weeks, and if they test positive for a viral infection, they might be able to get the hearing loss treated.
Senate Bill 292 (2022), now in the Florida Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, would revise Florida Department of Health’s requirements for newborn screenings, and require hospitals and other state-licensed birthing facilities to test for congenital cytomegalovirus in newborns under certain circumstances. It passed the Senate Health Policy Committee, 10-0, and could drastically reduce the number of people who lose hearing, sight or other abilities from the virus, according to statements made by Sen. Lauren Book (D-District 32) on Nov. 3, who sits on the committee along with Sen. Ben Albritton (R-District 26).
Many at the meeting met 16-year-old Narssis Alexandra Guandique of Highlands County, now getting help and support from the Sertoma Speech and Hearing Foundation of Florida Inc. for her life-long hearing loss.
“My niece is one example of why it is so important to test early,” said Amanda Mejia Santos, who accompanied Guandique and her family in support of the bill.
Santos said, for whatever reason, her niece’s hearing loss went undiagnosed, and her family spent all that time trying to help her catch up with her peers. Under this bill, if a newborn fails a screening for the detection of hearing loss, the hospital or other state-licensed birthing facility must administer a urine polymerase chain reaction test or other diagnostically equivalent test to screen for CMV. If the virus is found, Book said, the child would immediately be treated with antibiotics to minimize any adverse impacts from the infection, which could also cause sight loss and developmental disabilities.
Book said CMV affects one out of every 200 children born each year, or approximately 30,000 children, with nearly 21% of hearing loss traced to CMV and sometimes not showing up until a child is 2 years old or older. This bill would help catch the infection within three weeks.
The bill would also require immediate referral of the child to services that would help. Debra Golinski, president/CEO for Sertoma, said mandates for testing have been in place for approximately 15 years, but new standards will help find more children who need help. Of 27,000 screened each year, Golinski said, approximately 20% need some type of follow-up appointment and those with confirmed hearing loss make up 10%. The bill, as proposed, would help catch more who need help, she said.
“We can’t thank the Senators enough,” Golinski said. “Let’s catch it when the child is born, when we can, to do everything we can to make them successful.”
One success story, Megan Harvey, addressed Senators as a Florida State University student, preparing to graduate with a degree in international affairs and job experience despite being, as she said, “profoundly deaf in both ears.” Her bi-lateral cochlear implants, early identification and help from an auditory-oral program, she said, helped her learn to listen and speak, stay in “mainstream” school, drive, work, use a phone, have a thriving social life, stay involved in her community and serve as cheer captain in high school.
“Although I have been able to flourish, I needed special services in early childhood in order to excel,” Harvey told Senators. “Children who do not pass their newborn hearing screening are at risk for not excelling. They do not have the ability to thrive and could be delayed.”
Early screening would not only help these children and their parents, but would minimize costs to the state for greater services later in life, Harvey said.
As for Guandique and her family, Santos said they are very grateful that Sertoma exists, especially for help paying for hearing aids and traveling to Highlands County to visit her niece.
“We are very glad that they found us,” Santos said.