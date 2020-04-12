Thank you for employing Jeanne (Stafford) and Sandy (Gilliard, both in customer service) and so many other wonderful people who answer the phones at the Highlands News-Sun. Each one of these employees has been so patient and so able to address the issues that arose for me and for many others who would be accessing your edition for the first time. (I base that last sentence on my own experiences and the numbers of calls reported in recent editions of the Highlands News-Sun.)
May we continue to be blessed with your publication for years to come.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring